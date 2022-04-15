ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Three Brits arrested after plot to import $28MILLION of crystal meth into Australia by air cargo is uncovered by border cops

By Max Aldred
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Three British nationals have been arrested and charged after crystal meth with a street value of $28million was seized on arrival as air cargo to Australia last year.

Australian Border Force discovered the consignment of 24 plastic bags totalling 24kg of crystal methamphetamine in July last year.

The trio, a 52-year-old woman, a 52-year-old man and a 51-year-old man, were arrested in the UK as part of an organised crime partnership between UK police and Border Force.

It's alleged the woman, from Croydon, works in the cargo sector and accepted a shipment which she failed to properly inspect before it was marked as security cleared. She is also accused of having tracked the shipment through the cargo system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TpflF_0fARUc5F00
A trio of Brits allegedly tried to smuggle a  huge quantity of meth into Australia, with one woman using her position as a cargo security sector to send the consignment out of England (Pictured AFP and NCA arrest one of the three)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kltXj_0fARUc5F00
Police seized 24 bags of crystal meth (pictured), worth up to $28million on Australia's streets, after they intercepted an air cargo consignment from England

The 52-year-old man, from Sevenoaks, is accused of travelling to the Croydon shipping centre and paying for the shipment to be sent to Australia. The 51-year-old man from Orpington is alleged to have arranged the contact between the two.

Australian Border Force officers selected the shipment for examination upon its arrival in Australia. Their inspection revealed the 24 plastic bags of the crystalline substance, which they found likely to be crystal meth before referring it to the Australian Federal police.

Police estimate the drugs have a local street value of $28 million in Australia, four times their street value in the UK.

The three suspected smugglers are charged with being concerned in the exportation of Class A drugs. The 51-year-old Orpington man was also charged with possession with intent to supply a Class B drug and production of a Class B drug after a number of cannabis plants were found at his address.

Detective Inspector Guy Carmichael said: 'These drugs would be worth a significant amount in the UK, some £4 million, but their value in Australia would have been remarkably higher at £16 million, or just shy of $28 million Australian dollars.

'Working closely with partners in Australia, including the Australian Federal Police, has seen a large quantity of these dangerous drugs taken off the streets and a suspected key supply chain taken out of action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cBXSB_0fARUc5F00
The drugs were seized by police on the Australian end of their flight after a 52-year-old UK cargo worker allegedly tried to pass them border controls through with a security approval

AFP Detective Acting Inspector Brendon Basford said the information that identified the two suspects was the result of an investigation into an Australian-based organised crime syndicate alleged to be responsible for multiple importations of illicit drugs, and the shipment that is the subject of these allegations has an estimated street value of just under AUD$28 million.

'AFP investigators identified a person of interest in the UK tracking a shipment in a manner that we believed was suspicious, and passed on the information we had to the National Crime Authority via the AFP's international liaison network,' he said.

The British arrests are linked to Operation Ironside. A 34-year-old man from Rose Bay in Sydney was arrested in October last year and charged over multiple illicit drug importations in cargo consignments.

The accused will appear in Croydon Magistrates Court today April 14, 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Restaurant boss, 49, who got so drunk on Jet2 flight that he vomited over himself and could not get passport out of his bag is jailed for three months

An ex-restaurant boss who got so drunk on a Jet2 flight that he vomited over himself and could not open his bag to get his passport has been jailed. Ali Ozdemir, 49, was slumped in his seat and threw up during the trip to Birmingham Airport from Turkey on October 19 last year, Birmingham Crown Court heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immigration Policy#Crystal Meth#Brits#British#Australian Border Force
Daily Mail

'Greedy' NHS nurse who was jailed for using a dying patient's bank card to go on a spending spree for wallpaper and £700 BED is struck off

An NHS nurse who was jailed for using a dying patient's bank card to go on a £1,707 spending spree has been struck off the nursing register. Leanne Wallace, 40, was jailed at Teesside Crown Court in November after she targeted grandfather-of-four Leslie Rushworth as he lay on his death bed at the University Hospital of North Tees, in Stockton.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Sydney
Daily Mail

P&O ferry is SEIZED by the coastguard because replacement crew failed inspection in Northern Ireland after firm sacked 800 staff and brought in £5.50-an-hour replacements - as Boris calls for CEO to quit

A P&O ferry has been detained in Northern Ireland by the coastguard after 'failures on crew familiarisation, vessel documentation and crew training'. The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the ship, named the European Causeway, had been detained in Larne, Northern Ireland last week 'based on concerns over its safety' and to 'prevent them going to sea'.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Police issue CCTV of suspect after Earth, Wind and Fire star Morris 'Mo' Pleasure was slapped and racially abused outside a nightclub in Wales

Police have issued a CCTV image of a suspect after Earth, Wind and Fire star Morris 'Mo' Pleasure was slapped and racially abused outside a nightclub in Wales. The American soul star - who also played with Michael Jackson and the Average White Band - was attacked after passing a man in a 2am queue in Aberystwyth earlier this month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Chingford couple put clowns on neighbour's fence, court hears

A couple put clowns, dolls and barbed wire on their fence in a long-running dispute with a next-door neighbour, a court has heard. They also allegedly parked vehicles on the complainant's drive in Chingford, east London, and flooded an alleyway. Sandra Durdin, 58, and now ex-partner Trevor Dempsey, 63, both...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Bizarre sea creatures that look like ‘baby dragons and cheeseburgers’ caught by fisherman

A Russian fisherman has unearthed an array of bizarre sea creatures while sailing the Norwegian Sea, including specimens likened to a baby dragon and a cheeseburger.Roman Fedortsov has taken to posting pictures of his terrifying finds, his most recent catch being a lumpsucker, or lumpfish – a bluish-grey, ball-like fish with a sucker that enables it to stick to rocks.But one post, in particular, has caught people’s attention.A photo of a pinkish fish with a long, feathered tail and lacey wing-like fins went viral after commenters compared it to a baby dragon.The viral hit has amassed over 23,000 likes...
SCIENCE
Shropshire Star

Fifty drugs arrests plus cash and weapons seized in County Lines swoops

Police serving Shropshire have made 50 arrests and seized thousands of pounds worth of drugs and weapons in a major crackdown on County Lines criminals. The action saw West Mercia Police officers swoop on properties in a bid to disrupt gangs which use mobile phone lines to sell substances including cocaine, cannabis and heroin in both neighbouring and distant towns.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Shropshire Star

Arrest made as 50,000 doses of illegal medicine recovered in police raid

A 31-year-old man has been arrested after 50,000 doses of illegal medicine were been recovered in a raid by police officers in Shropshire. West Mercia Police recovered the illegal medicine and £8,500 in cash when officers executed two warrants at properties in Knowbury and Cleobury Mortimer on Thursday. Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

336K+
Followers
30K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy