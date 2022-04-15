ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Wood to clean up as Hull rivals – and housemates – face each other in derby

By Gary Carter
 1 day ago

SAM WOOD is a man behind enemy lines as Hull KR host Hull FC and whatever happens, he will clean up.

That is because he does anyway at the flat close to his rivals’ ground he shares with counterpart Darnell McIntosh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eh5AV_0fARUWjl00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pU4Et_0fARUWjl00
Hull KR's Sam Wood and Hull FC's Darnell McIntosh are housemates after moving from Huddersfield Credit: SWPIX.COM

Rovers star Wood and FC ace McIntosh will go head to head as rugby league’s big city derby is back at a sold out Craven Park.

Off the field, they live together after both moving to East Yorkshire from Huddersfield and a win for the east side of the city may benefit one business.

He may be a red and white but he is deep in black and white territory – and it has hit him just how fierce the rivalry is, in some unlikely places.

Some things will not change, though, as Wood said: “Darnell’s terrible at cooking and cleaning and all that sort of stuff.

“I’m cook and cleaner. I’m always tidying up after him.

“But really he’s sound as a housemate, I couldn’t ask for much better really. He’s really helped me settle in here and we leave work at work, that’s how I operate best.

“We’ve joked about not speaking to each other on Derby Day and the loser having a forfeit but we’ve been professional in our preparation and once we get home, it’ll be away from rugby.

“To be honest, we’ll just chill out afterwards but I probably won’t be cleaning. If Rovers win, though, I’ll probably get a takeaway!

“I’m behind enemy lines from the moment I walk through the door. I drive past Hull FC’s ground on the way to training.

“A couple of the neighbours have cottoned on to me being a KR player and Darnell an FC player. They’ve brought a couple of shirts around to get signed but there’s been no grief, just a bit of friendly banter.

“I’ve even had people say to me, ‘Good luck for Friday, not too much though as I’m a Hull FC fan!’ I could even be sat in a sauna and get a nudge off someone!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27rnq8_0fARUWjl00
Craven Park is sold out for today's Hull derby Credit: SWPIX.COM

Person
IN THIS ARTICLE
