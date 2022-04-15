ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Architect of successful plan to stop illegal boat arrivals explains why Anthony Albanese is a threat to border security

By Stephen Johnson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

An architect of a policy that stopped unauthorised asylum seeker boats has warned Labor leader Anthony Albanese is a threat to Australia's border security.

Mr Albanese on Thursday declared offshore detention is unnecessary, even though that is Labor Party policy.

'We'll turn boats back. Turning boats back means that you don't need offshore detention,' he told reporters at Cessnock in the Labor-held seat of Hunter.

The Opposition Leader's media conference position against offshore processing contradicted Labor's 2021 national platform.

'To support Australia's strong border security regime, Labor will maintain an architecture of excised offshore places,' it said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zKLKp_0fARUCKT00
An architect of a policy that stopped unauthorised asylum seeker boats has warned Labor leader Anthony Albanese (pictured in Cessnock) is a threat to Australia's border security

Labor also committed at its last national conference to maintain Christmas Island to detain 'persons who arrive unauthorised at an excised place, except where other arrangements are entered into under bilateral and regional arrangements'.

Former major general Jim Molan, a co-author of Operation Sovereign Borders that stopped the boats under former Liberal prime minister Tony Abbott in 2013, said Mr Albanese's comments demonstrated he was a threat to border security.

Senator Molan, who is now with the Liberal Party, told Sydney radio 2GB's Chris Smith: 'Mr Albanese does not understand how these policies work therefore he is setting himself up for failure.

'At this stage where Australia is ... we can't afford a prime minister to come in with training wheels on to figure out these problems on the spot.'

Mr Albanese later retracted his Cessnock media conference comments, and answered 'yes' when asked if he would maintain offshore processing.

But in 2019, the Labor leader from the party's Left faction told the ABC's Insiders program he didn't personally support the idea of turning back asylum seek boats.

'Different people took different positions and that was the issue of turn backs,' he said.

'For me, that was something that I couldn't support but in the context of the policy, I said earlier on in the week that you could be tough on people smugglers without being weak on humanity.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XhNcP_0fARUCKT00
Former major general Jim Molan (pictured left with media personality daughter Erin Molan), a co-author of Operation Sovereign Borders that stopped the boats under former Liberal prime minister Tony Abbott in 2013, said Mr Albanese's comments demonstrated he was a threat to border security

In December 2010, at least 50 people died when an asylum seeker boat sunk off the coast of Christmas Island.

They were among the 1,200 asylum seekers who drowned between December 2007 and September 2013, when Labor was last in power.

Senator Molan said Mr Albanese did not have grounds to argue it was compassionate to be opposed to tougher border protection policies.

'In an interview some time ago, he said he couldn't do it because "I'm a compassionate person" - how dare anyone say that we were not compassionate in relation to this policy: 1,200 people died because Labor and the Greens were unable to manage our borders,' he said.

Mr Albanese was deputy prime minister under Kevin Rudd when Australia's last Labor PM in 2013 established an offshore detention centre at Manus Island in Papua New Guinea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35UFMy_0fARUCKT00
Under Labor's watch when it was last in government, 50,000 asylum seekers arrived on 800 boats between late 2007 and 2013 (pictured is an asylum seeker boat at Flying Fish Cove at Christmas Island in August 2012)

Ahead of an election, Mr Rudd also declared: 'Asylum seekers who come here by boat without a visa will never be settled in Australia.'

During his first stint as prime minister, Mr Rudd in 2008 dismantled his Liberal predecessor John Howard's Pacific Solution where the Navy intercepted unauthorised asylum seeker boats and took them to offshore centres in Nauru and Manus Island.

Under Labor's watch when it was last in government, 50,000 asylum seekers arrived on 800 boats between late 2007 and 2013.

Labor had relied on the Greens to form minority government between 2010 and 2013.

This slowed to a trickle when the Coalition came to power.

As the Abbott Government's immigration minister Scott Morrison, who is now Prime Minister, stopped the former department of immigration and border protection from publishing media alerts every time an illegal boat arrived in Australian waters.

