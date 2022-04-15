ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Ensenada earthquake shakes San Diego – Magnitude 4.6 temblor hits Mexico as California locals report ‘sharp jolts’

By Chris Bradford
 1 day ago

A 4.6 magnitude earthquake rocked Mexico's Pacific coast, sending sharp jolts through southern California.

The quake hit the coastal city of Ensenada, Mexico, as temblors were felt in San Diego County at around 9:30pm local time on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41oXoR_0fARTN0F00
A 4.6 magnitude earthquake that hit Mexico rocked San Diego on Thursday Credit: google

The earthquake began nine miles underneath the seabed - around 80 miles southeast of San Diego.

It occurred on the Agua Blanca faultline, which is known to be seismically active.

Residents felt the tremors in La Mesa, Spring Valley, and Pacific Beach.

Reports of shaking were also experienced in southern Orange County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lE3uJ_0fARTN0F00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KWwW9_0fARTN0F00

Tremors were felt as far away as Oceanside, according to ABC7.

US Geological Survey geologist Tom Rockwell told The San Diego Union-Tribune: “It was a sharp, very quick jolt that was widely felt in San Diego.”

Locals took to Twitter to comment that they felt the tremors.

One said: "It felt like 2 earthquakes in a row and shook for a few seconds but 2x in San Diego near Cowles mountain."

Another posted: "I felt it, live in San Ysidro dogs went crazy."

A third commented online that their cats were hiding as the earthquake hit.

Others took to Twitter to say that they didn't feel the quake.

Officials at the US National Tsunami Warning Center said the quake isn’t likely to trigger a tsunami.

The tremor came almost 12 years after a 7.2 earthquake rocked Baja California on Easter Sunday in 2010.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TvFSl_0fARTN0F00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cFhQX_0fARTN0F00

Last month, a magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported less than a mile from Desert Hot Springs.

On average, 234 earthquakes with magnitudes 3.0 and 4.0 occur each year in California and Nevada, according to a three-year data sample.

