ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, MN

Clearwater Couple Owns a Horse Headed to the Kentucky Derby

By Jay Caldwell
WJON
WJON
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Zandon is one of the favorites to win this year's Kentucky Derby Horse race on May 7th at Churchill Downs. The owners of the horse are Jeff Drown and Jill Vouk-Drown from Clearwater, Minnesota. Zandon is fresh off a win at the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland in...

wjon.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

2022 Kentucky Derby odds, betting strategy, cheat sheet: Expert who nailed prep races makes picks

With less than a month until the 2022 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, the field for the 148th Run for the Roses is starting to take shape. There are eight 2022 Kentucky Derby horses that have collected at least 100 points from prep races, but only two have already topped $1 million in career earnings. Epicenter, trained by Steve Asmussen, sits atop the standings with 164 points, while Tiz the Bomb, trained by Kenneth G. McPeek, is fifth with 110. Epicenter is the 5-1 favorite in the current 2022 Kentucky Derby odds, while Tiz the Bomb is going off as a 20-1 longshot in the 2022 Kentucky Derby field. With a wide-open, 20-horse field expected to enter the starting gate, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Kentucky Derby picks.
SPORTS
The Independent

Olympic equestrian champion Mark Todd free to resume training after ban for striking horse

Double Olympic equestrian champion Mark Todd is free to resume training racehorses after receiving a four-month suspension with two months deferred over a video which showed him striking a horse with a branch.The 66-year-old New Zealander was seen striking a horse several times while attempting to coax it towards a water jump in a cross-country schooling session.Todd, who won individual gold medals at the Los Angeles and Seoul Olympics, has apologised for the incident.He was handed an interim suspension by the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) in February and since his penalty was backdated to that point, his licence has now been restored.The BHA said Todd had accepted that his behaviour fell short of the standard expected and “ran contrary to the values of care and respect for the horse that underpin British racing”.Todd became a racehorse trainer in 2019 after retiring from three-day eventing.Reuters Read More Noble Yeats gives Sam Waley-Cohen fairytale finale in Grand National at AintreeGrand National 2022: Pinstickers’ guide to all the runners and ridersSnow Leopardess leads field for 2022 Grand National
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Kentucky Pets & Animals
City
Chad, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
City
St. Cloud, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Clearwater, MN
Lexington, KY
Pets & Animals
Lexington, KY
Lifestyle
State
South Carolina State
Lexington, KY
Sports
State
New York State
Local
Minnesota Pets & Animals
State
Kentucky State
weku.org

Here’s this year’s Kentucky Derby Festival Touring Parade route

We’re heading into Derby season, and the Kentucky Derby Festival has released its touring parade route. The parade will depart from the Kentucky Exposition Center at 9 a.m. on April 2, traveling to its official start and a ribbon cutting at Zoeller Pump Company, a few miles west of Churchill Downs.
KENTUCKY STATE
K945

Hummingbirds are Being Killed in Shreveport Due to This Mistake

There is Nothing Like Seeing a Hummingbird Zip Infront of You. I still get giddy when I spot one in the wild. It's just as exciting as seeing a shooting star. I love seeing hummingbird feeders around because it means that there is a chance that a hummingbird will make its presence known. There is something that we humans are doing that could put these beautiful creatures in danger.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KISS 106

Strange Mystery Animal Spotted by Ohio River in Kentucky

Photos have surfaced of an unusual-looking animal that was spotted recently near the Ohio River in Owensboro, Kentucky. The poor thing looks like it is having a rough go at life. In fact, it is having such a rough time, that we are not even 100% sure what kind of animal it is. Although, we do have an educated guess...
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flavien Prat
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Horses#Horse Race#Clearwater Couple Owns#The Kentucky Derby#Country House#Lyon Contracting#Trident Development#Derby Themed Lunch#Drink
Wave 3

Dairy Queen announces ‘Free Cone Day’ in honor of spring arrival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In honor of the start of spring, Dairy Queen announced on their official website and social media that Monday, March 21 is Free Cone Day. Customers can get one free small vanilla cone per person at any participating U.S. non-mall locations all day. However, the offer may not be valid through delivery or mobile orders.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Narcity USA

Venomous "Blue Dragons" Are Invading Texas Beaches & They Look Like Mini-Pokémons

Blue dragon-looking sea slugs have been washing up on Texas beaches this past week, and you may be wondering: what in the world is this? We're wondering the same thing. These little guys are actually a species of Nudibranch, or sea slug, formally known as Blue Glaucus. You can identify them by their electric blue markings, and angel wing-like fins that look like something out of a sci-fi film.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Toyota
FOX 2

More Missouri counties find morel mushrooms this week

ST. LOUIS – More Missouri counties found morel mushrooms this week. Morel mushroom hunting season is in full swing. It usually starts in late March and goes until early May. Most hunters won’t share the locations of their best hunting spots, but there are some Facebook groups dedicated to the pursuit. The Missouri Morel Hunting Facebook […]
MISSOURI STATE
WJON

WJON

St. Cloud, MN
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy