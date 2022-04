Good morning, folks! We’ve covered a whole assortment of amazing and fascinating stories for you, so let’s dive right in. It was like something out of a horror movie – long-distance truck driver Jason Matton was on his CB radio on a drive through Georgia, when another driver became unhinged, drove up alongside him, and fired a gun at him. He was shot five times, and in a panic he pulled over and his companion dog ran off. Today he’s recuperating and was reunited with his beloved pet – it's a story so bizarre and shocking you have to read it for yourself.

SOMERSET, MA ・ 27 DAYS AGO