Leslie Grace talks experience working on long-awaited Batgirl movie... and she is already talking sequel: 'It was insane, surreal, incredible'

By Sam Joseph Semon For Dailymail.com
 1 day ago

Leslie Grace spoke about working on the forthcoming Batgirl feature during an interview with Variety that was published on Thursday.

During the sit-down, the 27-year-old actress spoke about various elements of the project's production and teased work on a potential follow-up movie.

The forthcoming DC Comics-based film has been in development for several years and it is currently set to be released to the public later this year.

Opening up: Leslie Grace spoke about working on the forthcoming Batgirl feature during an interview with Variety that was published on Thursday

Grace began by speaking about the first time that she put on the superheroine's costume and saw herself in a mirror.

'I think that was the first real moment where I was like, "Oh, wow, we're here. I'm doing this. Like, I am really Batgirl." It's still hard for me to say that. But, yeah, it was a surreal experience,' she said.

The In The Heights star then spoke about her character and how she had to push herself to portray her effectively.

'She definitely exceeds what I thought. I had to summon up some things in me that I didn't even know were there,' she said.

Making moves: The In The Heights star then spoke about her character and how she had to push herself to portray her effectively

Grace went on to discuss her time working with her castmates, and noted that one in particular was especially fun to be around.

'It was an incredible learning experience to be on set with also action veterans like Brendan Fraser, and soak up it all up. It was so hard because he's our villain and I'm not supposed to like but he's such a huge teddy bear,' he said.

The performer did point out, however, that playing Batgirl often left her physically exhausted.

She recalled: 'There were a lot of long days, but it was so worth it. But, oh my gosh, never in my life have I've been so sore or depleted. There were some days I would get home and I would think, "Do I want to eat or am I just going to fall asleep?"'

Good company: Grace went on to discuss her time working with her castmates, and noted that one in particular was especially fun to be around

Grace also noted that seeing Michael Keaton play the Caped Crusader was particularly impressive.

'It was wild for everyone...I want to say more, but I can't. It was insane, surreal, incredible. It was the stuff of dreams really,' she said.

The Latin Grammy-nominated singer then stated that she felt as if she had to earn the respect of other performers who had played superheroes in the past.

'I was just like, "Oh, man, I hope I can do this. Am I in the club?" I almost felt like the whole time I had some imposter syndrome. You want to earn your place,' she stated.

Back in costume: Grace also noted that seeing Michael Keaton play the Caped Crusader was particularly impressive

Grace was then asked about a potential sequel to the feature, and she noted that the project's producers wanted to see how their first effort played out with audiences.

'We got to see this first one first. But there's definitely some talks about what it could be. I've seen some of what we've shot, obviously in the playback and stuff like that, and it's insane,' she said.

The performer did state, however, that the movie's team was measuring their options for the future.

'We've already been talking about where do we take this from here because there's so much that happens in this film,' she stated.

Planning ahead: Grace was then asked about a potential sequel to the feature, and she noted that the project's producers wanted to see how their first effort played out with audiences

Development on Batgirl initially began in 2017, when Joss Whedon was tapped to helm the project.

The producer left the movie's team the following year, and Christina Hodson signed on to pen its screenplay that April.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah later joined the project as its directors in May of last year, and Grace was cast as its lead in July.

Other actresses who were considered for the role of Batgirl included Zoey Deutch, Isabela Merced and Haley Lu Richardson.

Signing on: Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah later joined the project as its directors in May of last year, and Grace was cast as its lead in July

Michael Keaton and J.K Simmons will reprise their previous roles as Batman and Commissioner James Gordon, respectively.

Brendan Fraser was also cast as the project's main villain, Firefly, in October of last year.

Physical production on the feature began in Glasgow last November, and Grace announced that filming had wrapped last month.

Batgirl will be released on the HBO Max streaming service at an unspecified date later this year.

Future feature: Batgirl will be released on the HBO Max streaming service at an unspecified date later this year

RELATED PEOPLE
