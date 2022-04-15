Detroit Tigers OF Akil Baddoo to wear special cleats to honor Jackie Robinson [Photo]
On Friday, Major League Baseball teams will honor Jackie Robinson in many different ways. One player who is doing...detroitsportsnation.com
On Friday, Major League Baseball teams will honor Jackie Robinson in many different ways. One player who is doing...detroitsportsnation.com
DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSNhttps://detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 1