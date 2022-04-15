ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Ron DeSantis Proposes Racist Congressional Redistricting

By Zack Linly
101.1. The Wiz
101.1. The Wiz
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T0rLu_0fARKJII00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iBUxH_0fARKJII00

Source: SOPA Images / Getty


F lorida Gov. Ron DeSantis is on a mission. It’s a congressional redistricting mission —which is to say, it’s a mission to de-Blackify a congressional district in the state of Florida.

On Tuesday, the governor who hates critical race theory but keeps proving it necessary confirmed his plan to make a change that, according to the Tampa Bay Times , “will dismantle a congressional district designed to help Black voters living in the former plantation territories of North Florida.” (Whaaaah? A white Republican wants to dismantle historic civil rights protections for Black people ? You don’t say.)

“I think that what they’ll produce will be something that will be acceptable to folks and obviously we’d get my signature for proposing it,” DeSantis said during a bill-signing news conference in Miami. “It will, though, have North Florida drawn in a race-neutral manner.”

From the Times:

DeSantis cited Cooper v. Harris, a 2017 case in which the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-3 that the North Carolina General Assembly engaged in “unconstitutional racial gerrymanders” by relying on race too heavily when it drew two congressional districts following the 2010 Census.

DeSantis said the current Congressional District 5, which stretches across North Florida from Tallahassee to Jacksonville, linking urban and rural Black voters in a region that was home to the slave plantations of the 1800s, “divvies up people based on the color of their skin.”

“That is wrong,” he said. “That is not the way we’ve governed in the State of Florida. There has never been a district of that length and that shape that has been justifiable.”

We really don’t need to ask whether DeSantis has also scrutinized predominately white congressional districts the same way. It’s pretty damn clear he has no interest in racially neutralizing all of Florida —just the parts that have too many negroes gathering in one spot. DeSantis is essentially engaging in the congressional redistricting version of calling the police to break up the large crowds of minorities who are making their Karen neighbors nervous.

He also seems to understand that his proposal, if enacted, will end in litigation. He just doesn’t seem to care so long as all this Florida Blackness is contained when people go to the ballot box.

“You’re gonna have litigation either way,” he said. “But I think the odds are higher that a map that is race-neutral will be approved. And I think it’s more likely that one that did that kind of intentional drawing would be ruled to violate the 14th Amendment.”

Really, I just wish DeSantis wasn’t such a coward that he just can’t be honest and say what this arbitrary move is really about —Black people don’t vote Republican, so Black voting power needs to be diminished.

“This is the most overtly racist action that you can do,” Democratic state Sen. Randolph Bracy said Thursday in regards to DeSantis’ white-tastic proposal, according to the Orlando Sentinel . “The fact he has the gall to do something like this clearly shows what he thinks of minorities and Black voters. It’s stunning in this day and age he would try to wipe out Black representation.”

OK, let’s just acknowledge that, at this point, nothing racist done by DeSantis is “stunning.” This is the governor who proposed an ant-CRT bill that essentially bans lessons that make white people feel “discomfort,” and then months later, he backed podcaster Joe Rogan and said he shouldn’t have apologized for his use of the n-word or for referring to a Black neighborhood as the Planet of the Apes. Because who cares about Black “discomfort?”

This is the same Ron DeSantis who signed a bill that basically protected motorists who hit Black Lives Matter protesters with their vehicles.

And as far as voting rights are concerned, DeSantis has already gone out of his way to make it clear that he wants to keep as many undesirables from voting as possible. Why else was he fighting so hard to restrict felons from voting despite the fact that Florida voters overwhelmingly approved the restoration of voting rights for felons? In the mind of a white nationalist, fewer felons voting means fewer non-whites voting, which means more power to Republicans.

DeSantis’ new redistricting plan “is a continued scheme by DeSantis to erase minority access districts in Congress in order to create more seats for the Republican Party,” says U.S. Rep. Al Lawson (D-Florida), “whose sprawling North Florida District 5 would be transformed into a more Republican-friendly Duval County only district,” the Sentinel reported.

As usual, Republicans like DeSantis only suddenly see race problems in America when it’s time to protect or unleash the power of whiteness. They don’t see color until it’s on a congressional map, apparently. Go figure.

SEE ALSO:

Black Elected Officials Tell Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ‘Do Your Job’

If Anti-CRT Gov. Ron DeSantis Cares So Much About Racial ‘Discomfort,’ Why Is He Caping For Joe Rogan?

Comments / 106

Face facts, I'm Right
1d ago

If the media is saying it’s racist, I’m all for it. That’s a good ruling of thumb for voting this fall. Just do the opposite of what ever they say to do. They are wrong on every issue.

Reply
17
AT S.R.
2d ago

this is prepresidental slander. the democrats fear the landslide votes that this man will get...but mark my words...if it isn't him....it will be Abbott...Texas and Florida will save the country again...I live our neighbors..

Reply(12)
39
Dan Lewis
2d ago

The Democrats did the same thing here in California! So if it’s racist there, then it must be racist here in California!

Reply
25
Related
Variety

Ron Perlman Calls Florida Governor a ‘Nazi Pig’ for Signing ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill: ‘You Piece of S—‘

Click here to read the full article. Ron Perlman slammed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week after he signed into law the controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill on March 28. The “Hellboy” and “Don’t Look Up” actor posted a video to his Twitter page in which he called DeSantis a “fucking Nazi pig” and a “piece of shit.”  The legislation, officially titled the Parental Rights in Education Bill, bans kindergarten to third grade classrooms from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity topics. The bill also allows parents to take legal action against school districts they believe to be in violation...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Rogan
Person
Ron White
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Randolph Bracy
TheWrap

Fox News’ John Roberts Crushes Sen. Rick Scott’s Attempt to Dismiss His Agenda as ‘Democrat Talking Points': It’s in Your Plan! (Video)

Fox News’ John Roberts stopped Sen. Rick Scott in his tracks Sunday when the Florida Republican tried to sidestep confronting questions about his controversial 11-step “Rescue America” plan by insisting the anchor was using “Democrat talking points.”. Roberts brought up Scott’s plan on “Fox News Sunday,”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AL.com

Alabama’s only openly gay legislator to anti-trans bill backers: ‘Don’t you dare call me a friend’

To learn more about The Alabama Education Lab and receive notifications about stories and events, sign up for its newsletter, Ed Chat. Rep. Neil Rafferty, D-Birmingham, had a message for his colleagues Thursday, as they spent the last day of the legislative session debating bills that would limit transgender students’ healthcare options and bathroom access.
ALABAMA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Florida’s Controversial Republican Matt Gaetz Confirms He Will Run for Re-Election

A self-styled "different kind of Republican" Matt GaetzGage Skidmore from Surprise, AZ, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Florida isn't short of politicians from both sides of the aisle who divide public opinion, but Representative Matt Gaetz is certainly one of the most divisive. Representing the North West of Florida, Gaetz confirmed on March 20 that he will seek re-election.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#North Florida#African Americans#Racial Injustice#Racism#Sopa Images#The Tampa Bay Times#Republican#The U S Supreme Court#Congressional
Daily Mail

Georgia voters file lawsuit saying Marjorie Taylor Greene should be DISQUALIFIED from running in the midterms because she 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection' on January 6

A group of Georgia voters filed a lawsuit Thursday attempting to keep Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off the November ballot over her alleged role in the January 6 Capitol attack. The complaint charges that Greene 'voluntarily aided and engaged in an insurrection to obstruct the peaceful transfer of presidential...
POLITICS
Herald-Tribune

DeSantis picked a fight with the LGBTQ community that went national, and could reverberate

It’s a debate that has roped in Disney, prompted a skit on Saturday Night Live and even compelled Luke Sykwalker to weigh in. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis knows how to get people talking, and usually is the one steering the conversation to favorable political ground. That’s been a tougher task with HB 1557, legislation formally known as the Parental Rights in Education act but labeled by critics the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. ...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Convicted Cowboys for Trump founder complains Marjorie Taylor Greene didn’t attend his Capitol riot trial

Couy Griffin, the New Mexico county commissioner convicted Tuesday for trespassing on Capitol grounds during the January 6 riot, is unhappy with Marjorie Taylor Greene and other far right representatives for missing his brief trail in Washington. ““I know Marjorie Taylor Greene personally,” Mr Griffin said outside the courtroom following his guilty verdict on Tuesday. “I didn’t see Marjorie one time around this trial right here that’s affecting January 6. I didn’t see Louie Gohmert here. I didn’t see Matt Gaetz.”In a statement provided to Newsweek, a spokesperson for Ms Greene wrote that “Congresswoman Greene has been one of the...
ADVOCACY
101.1. The Wiz

101.1. The Wiz

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Cincy's #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://wiznation.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy