Trump-era aluminum tariffs still hurting San Antonio brewers, beer consumers

By Nina Rangel
San Antonio Current
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThese days, it's hard to find a six-pack of craft beer on the shelves with a price tag of less than $10. While inflation and supply chain issues play a part in that, so do Trump-era tariffs on aluminum and steel, which beer industry insiders say are perpetuating expansion hurdles for...

San Antonio Current

New funding for the feds' COVID restaurant relief could help 12,000 Texas businesses — if it passes

The U.S. House's vote to replenish the Small Business Administration’s Restaurant Revitalization Fund may help 12,000 Texas small businesses stay afloat, the Texas Restaurant Association estimates. The measure — dubbed the Restaurant Revitalization Fund Replenishment Act of 2021 — would add $42 billion to the SBA's pandemic-era relief program....
TEXAS STATE
Matt Lillywhite

Experts Warn Of More Shortages In The United States

You'll probably remember the supply chain crisis that caused shortages last year. Grocery store shelves were empty. Cargo ships waited for weeks to dock in California. Also, a lack of semiconductors wreaked havoc on the automotive industry. Unfortunately, experts predict that the United States will face additional shortages in the coming months.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

China books biggest deal for U.S. corn since May 2021

CHICAGO, April 4 (Reuters) - Chinese buyers bought 1.084 million tonnes of U.S. corn, their biggest purchase of U.S. grain since May 2021, the U.S. government said on Monday. The deal comes as shipments from Ukraine, the world's fourth biggest exporter of corn, are snarled following Russia's invasion. China had been a big buyer of Ukrainian corn and the fighting, which also has disrupted spring planting season, has created uncertainty about their reliability as a supplier.
AGRICULTURE
Person
Jim Hansen
Person
Donald Trump
Fortune

A housing bubble is brewing—but not like 2008—says Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Home shoppers who paused their search last year, in hopes that 2022 would be friendlier, aren't feeling great: We learned on Tuesday that year-over-year U.S. home price growth accelerated to 19.2% in January. That's up from the 11.3% uptick posted at the same time last year. The latest jump is also well above the peak annual rate (14.5%) posted in the lead-up to the 2008 housing bubble.
DALLAS, TX
WEKU

Why there are growing fears the U.S. is headed to a recession

Warning lights are flashing for the U.S. economy. A growing number of forecasters now believe a recession is on the horizon as the Federal Reserve gears up to raise interest rates sharply to combat the highest inflation in more than 40 years. It's an unusual outlook at a time when...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Keurig contests 'windfall' sanctions order in U.S. antitrust case

(Reuters) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc on Monday said it will challenge a Manhattan federal judge's order that rebuked the beverage company for failing to preserve certain evidence in a long-running antitrust case and also awarded attorneys' fees and costs to the plaintiffs' lawyers. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sarah Cave's 119-page...
U.S. POLITICS
#Brewers#Beer Industry#Food Drink#Second Pitch Beer Co
San Antonio Current

Three San Antonio residents make Forbes' annual billionaires list

Three San Antonio residents, including car dealership mogul B.J. "Red" McCombs, are among the richest people in the world, according to Forbes' 2022 billionaire rankings. The richest man in San Antonio, however, is Christopher Goldsbury, according to Forbes. Ranked as the 1,645th-richest person in the world with a net worth of $1.8 billion, Goldsbury struck it rich after selling San Antonio-based Pace Foods to Campbell Soup Co. for $1.12 billion in 1994. He gained the ownership stake when he married heiress Linda Pace.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Jake Wells

Bread prices soaring in the United States and beyond

Empty Bread ShelfPhoto by Paulo O (Creative Commons) Russia's invasion of Ukraine has now truly impacted store shelves all over the world. Global crop markets are feeling the impact as worries about surging sunflower oil prices triggered heavy buying in Turkey, as footage of citizens trying to grab tins of cheaper oil at one store went viral.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
San Antonio Current

After New Mexico legalizes weed, Texans are crossing the border to buy there

If Texas won't significantly loosen its cannabis restrictions, looks like plenty of residents are prepared to cross into a nearby state to buy their weed. Sales skyrocketed at New Mexico dispensaries during the first week the state made recreational marijuana legal, according to a report by the El Paso NPR affiliate KTEP. Not surprisingly, those at the Texas state line raked in some of the most substantial revenues.
TEXAS STATE
Sourcing Journal

Vietnam Production Still Lagging, Shoe Imports Data Shows

Click here to read the full article. Top supplier China saw its imports into the U.S. jump 40.9 percent year to date to 282.88 pairs, after a 30.7 percent hike in 2021. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFrom China to Nicaragua, US Apparel Imports SurgeNew Alarm Bells for Raw Materials PricesVietnamese Exports Could Be Linked to Forced LaborBest of Sourcing JournalAllbirds and Chinatown Market Upcycle Scraps Into Auctionable FashionSourcing Snapshot: Global Footwear Manufacturing and Trade
BEAUTY & FASHION

