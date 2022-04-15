Trump-era aluminum tariffs still hurting San Antonio brewers, beer consumers

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Home shoppers who paused their search last year, in hopes that 2022 would be friendlier, aren't feeling great: We learned on Tuesday that year-over-year U.S. home price growth accelerated to 19.2% in January. That's up from the 11.3% uptick posted at the same time last year. The latest jump is also well above the peak annual rate (14.5%) posted in the lead-up to the 2008 housing bubble.

DALLAS, TX ・ 19 DAYS AGO