Click here to read the full article. TOKYO — Tadashi Yanai isn’t giving up on his ambitions to be the biggest apparel retailer in the world. Speaking at a press briefing here on Thursday after his Fast Retailing group reported higher profits and sales for the first half of the fiscal year, Yanai, the group’s chairman, president and chief executive officer, said the retailer will significantly step up store openings, aiming for 400 to 500 new stores a year globally in the near future.More from WWDInside The Uniqlo Rivoli Flagship StoreJ.W. Anderson's Uniqlo CollaborationJ Brand, Comptoir des Cotonniers Collaboration “We aim to...

RETAIL ・ 3 DAYS AGO