New York City, NY

2022 New York Auto Show

ABC Action News
 2 days ago

AUTOMOTIVE EXPERT MIKE CAUDILL DEBUTS...

www.abcactionnews.com

96.1 The Eagle

Which Car Has the Highest Dealer Markup in New York?

A car dealership ripping you off? You don't say. Everyone knows that visiting a car dealer is going to be a headache. And especially now, when car prices have skyrocketed due to a microchip shortage, car dealers know they have the upper hand. Simply put, it's an extremely bad time...
gmauthority.com

GM Finally Reveals Chevy Silverado Convertible

General Motors unveiled the fully refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 last September, and now, The General is once again upgrading the iconic pickup with the addition of the all-new Chevy Silverado Convertible. The Chevy Silverado Convertible is framed as offering the same utility and practicality as the standard pickup truck,...
Thrillist

General Motors Is Recalling 740,000 of Its SUVs

On Tuesday, General Motors announced a recall of more than 740,000 of its GMC Terrain SUVs dating between 2010 and 2017 model years. According to NBC, the headlight beams have been deemed too bright, causing a dangerous glare for oncoming drivers. The Detroit-based manufacturer tried to avoid the recall, even...
Cars
MotorBiscuit

Only 1 Ford Truck Is Recommended by Consumer Reports

Ford is one of the most famous American automakers in the world, and it has a lineup of popular pickup trucks for customers to choose from. That being said, despite the popularity of Ford trucks, Consumer Reports only recommends one Ford truck. Here's a look at the 2022 Ford Ranger and why it's the only Ford pickup truck that Consumer Reports recommends.
The Independent

Toyota buyers soon will lose US electric vehicle tax credits

Toyota customers soon won't be able to get U.S. federal tax credits for buying electric or hybrid vehicles.The automaker expects that sometime before the end of June it will reach a 200,000-vehicle cap on the credits, Bob Carter, Toyota's head of North American sales, said Wednesday. After that, the credits will be phased out over the next year, reaching zero, as Tesla and General Motors already have. The lack of credits is problematic for automakers shifting from petroleum-powered vehicles to batteries in the effort to reduce emissions, meet government fuel-economy standards and fight climate change. Nissan is about 30,000...
Engadget

Honda plans to invest $40 billion on EVs and launch 30 models by 2030

Last year, Honda revealed that it intends to shift all its car sales to electric and fuel cell vehicles by 2040. To make phasing out gas-powered cars feasible, it has to release a wide selection of zero-emission vehicles that customers can choose from. Now, the automaker has announced that it's spending 5 trillion yen or around $40 billion on its electrification efforts over the next 10 years.
fordauthority.com

Ford Rival Honda Announces $40 Billion EV Transition Plan

Ford recently announced that it will invest $50 billion in EVs by 2026, which it says will boost its production of electric vehicles to two million units annually by the same date. However, it isn't the only automaker that's betting big on EVs, as several others have also made major commitments in terms of resources dedicated to an electrified future. That includes Honda, which recently outlined its electrification strategy for Europe, and now, the Japanese automaker has announced a $40 billion dollar EV transition plan of its own.
Fox News

The 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L are supersized SUVs

The 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L are extra-long versions of the full-size SUVs that are making their public debut at the New York International Auto Show. Both models are a foot longer overall with seven-inch longer wheelbases than the standard-length Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer that went on sale last year and. They are similar in size to the Chevrolet Silverado and Cadillac Escalade ESV and have the most passenger volume and cargo space behind the third row in the segment.
ABC Action News

NYC honors transit heroes following subway attack

New York City Mayor Eric Adams honored members of the city's Metropolitan Transit Authority on Friday following this week's mass shooting. Frank R. James is accused of wounding 10 people in the New York subway. He was arrested on Wednesday and faced a judge Thursday. MTA CEO Janno...
insideevs.com

Tesla, Lucid, Jeep, Toyota And More: Top EV News Apr 14, 2022

Check out the full newsletter for the week which includes more Electric Vehicle News, and also news about Autonomous Vehicles. This week includes news about Lincoln, Lucid, Toyota, Tesla, and more. Check it out here. Bio: John is the COO at EPG, a company focused on helping electric and autonomous...
