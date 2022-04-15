Here Is Colorado's Best Restaurant With A View

Photo: Getty Images

The atmosphere and the ambiance of a restaurant can really improve the dining experience . Nothing hits quite like amazing scenery while you're enjoying a meal. Whether it's the city skyline, the open sea, or a breathtaking seat among the mountains, there are plenty of restaurants offering stunning views.

If you've ever been curious about the most exciting ones, Cheapism found every state's best restaurant with a view.

"We scoured reviews and rankings by expert food writers and countless hungry customers to find these 50 restaurants worth visiting as much for what you see as for what you eat," according to the website.

The top pick for Colorado is...

Elevations Lounge (Mountain View)!

"The name of the Elevations Restaurant says it all," writers say. "The impressive Front Range of the Rocky Mountains provides the backdrop while you gobble up breakfast, brunch , lunch or dinner, all of which are served daily inside the Cheyenne Mountain Resort."

When it comes to the food, future patrons can look forward to smoked brisket flatbread, fish tacos, pan-roasted chicken, the Elevation Burger, and much more.

You can find Elevations at 3225 Broadmoor Valley Rd. in Colorado Springs.

To check out Cheapism's full list of awesome restaurants, click HERE .