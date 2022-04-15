ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Here Is Colorado's Best Restaurant With A View

By Zuri Anderson
97.3 KBCO
97.3 KBCO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30w51X_0fAR9oFB00
Photo: Getty Images

The atmosphere and the ambiance of a restaurant can really improve the dining experience . Nothing hits quite like amazing scenery while you're enjoying a meal. Whether it's the city skyline, the open sea, or a breathtaking seat among the mountains, there are plenty of restaurants offering stunning views.

If you've ever been curious about the most exciting ones, Cheapism found every state's best restaurant with a view.

"We scoured reviews and rankings by expert food writers and countless hungry customers to find these 50 restaurants worth visiting as much for what you see as for what you eat," according to the website.

The top pick for Colorado is...

Elevations Lounge (Mountain View)!

"The name of the Elevations Restaurant says it all," writers say. "The impressive Front Range of the Rocky Mountains provides the backdrop while you gobble up breakfast, brunch , lunch or dinner, all of which are served daily inside the Cheyenne Mountain Resort."

When it comes to the food, future patrons can look forward to smoked brisket flatbread, fish tacos, pan-roasted chicken, the Elevation Burger, and much more.

You can find Elevations at 3225 Broadmoor Valley Rd. in Colorado Springs.

To check out Cheapism's full list of awesome restaurants, click HERE .

Comments / 0

Related
99.9 KEKB

Could This $26 Million Cattle Ranch Be Colorado’s Yellowstone?

It could be possible to start your very own Dutton legacy in 2022 with a massive Colorado cattle ranch. No one can say for sure how large the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch actually is. However, there has been a lot of speculation. It has been mentioned in the show that the property is the size of Rhode Island. The state of Rhode Island is approximately 776,000 square acres, which is pretty huge.
COLORADO STATE
mansionglobal.com

Modern Colorado Home Overlooking the Rocky Mountains Lists for $7.5 Million

A modern Colorado mansion with Rocky Mountain views from almost every room has hit the market for $7.5 million. A modern Colorado mansion with Rocky Mountain views from almost every room has hit the market for $7.5 million. The more than 10,000-square-foot home is the most expensive listing available in...
REAL ESTATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city dubbed one of 'least sustainable' in country

LawnStarter.com recently published their ranking of America's 'most sustainable' cities and while some Colorado cities fared decently, one spot was among the five 'least sustainable' spots. In order to determine the rankings, LawnStarter considered 23 different metrics across five categories related to sustainability – policy, infrastructure, pollution, transportation, and food...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
KIDO Talk Radio

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
9NEWS

Remains of first person in Colorado to undergo body composting laid out

FLORENCE, Colo. — For the first time in Colorado, the remains of a person who went through human body decomposition were laid out in the hills of Fremont County Sunday. Human composting became legal in Colorado last year as a green alternative to burial or cremation. Now the body of the first person to go through the process has been converted to soil and spread on the land.
FLORENCE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish Tacos#Elevation Burger#Mountain Resort#Food Drink#The Elevations Restaurant
Daily Mail

Montana and North Dakota are hit by 'one-in-a-century' blizzard that has already dumped 47 INCHES of snow and closed I-94: Fears 20-foot tall snowdrifts will bury homes

Historic storms have pummeled parts of the U.S. with blizzards, record-breaking hail and tornadoes, causing widespread damage across the central and southern states. Montana and North Dakota were slammed by the spring snowstorm, which featured 60mph winds and whiteout conditions with up to 47 inches of snow. The winter storm...
ENVIRONMENT
Wichita Eagle

Popular Wichita barbecue restaurant seized by the state will reopen, owner says

A longtime Wichita barbecue restaurant that was seized earlier this month over nearly $100,000 in unpaid taxes will reopen on Tuesday. Derek Cochran, the owner of Pig In Pig Out at 1003 E. 13th St., said on Monday that he didn’t want to get into too much detail about what led to the March 10 seizure by the Kansas Department of Revenue other than to say that a “misstep” occurred.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
SFGate

Tahoe Report 04-08-22: Once thriving, this obscure Tahoe outpost is a ghost town

The aerial tram ride to High Camp, in Palisades Tahoe, Calif. (VW Pics/Universal Images Group via Getty) In its heyday, High Camp was the epicenter of social life and spring skiing. The whole facility looks like a midcentury fortress perched at the top of the tram, like the setting of a James Bond fight scene. The vibe felt like a pool party in Miami — just with goggles instead of sunglasses.
LIFESTYLE
OutThere Colorado

Here's when more snow might hit Colorado

While hazardous winter weather is expected to keep hitting parts of Colorado into Wednesday night, it's also time to look ahead to what conditions are fast approaching. According to National Weather Service 'hazardous weather outlooks' posted for most parts of Colorado, there probably won't be snowfall that causes problems over the next week, with most concern focused on fire risk.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

I-70 detour could add more than 100 miles, two hours of driving to trip across Colorado

After a series of closures on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon last summer, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is preparing for similar issues this year. Last year, the area was impacted by powerful floods and mudslides that resulted from the 32,631-acre Grizzly Fire and the burn scar it left behind. In July, more than 100 people become trapped when severe mudslide activity brought travel to a halt on the stretch of interstate that winds through this area, with one report stating that mudslides carried debris up to 150 feet wide and up to 12 feet deep at times. Today, crews are still working to repair damage caused by this period and officials continue to seek a solution to what is expected to be an ongoing problem.
COLORADO STATE
Vogue Magazine

Why a Treehouse in Montana Is the Place to Stay in 2022

When the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic back in March 2020, Jessie Royer was among the last people to know. At the time, she was in the wilderness of Alaska, undertaking her 18th Iditarod race. She ended up finishing third, but when she pulled into Nome, “they said, ‘hi, congratulations, but you’ve got to go,’” she remembers. Royer is recounting the surreal experience to me from her sled as eight of her Alaskan huskies pull us through the snow near Montana’s Placid Lake. I feel like a kid again, wanting to know every detail about the dogs and their careers.
MONTANA STATE
94.3 Lite FM

Abandoned Cave of the Winds Entrance Near Colorado Springs Looks Like Apocalyptic Movie Set

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. One of the most popular attractions on Colorado's Front Range is located just outside of Colorado Springs, the famous Cave of the Winds. However, exiting Cave of the Winds is a lot different than it used to be and the old exit is now not only abandoned but trespassing is prohibited and much of it has since been reclaimed by mother nature.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
97.3 KBCO

97.3 KBCO

Denver, CO
4K+
Followers
988
Post
828K+
Views
ABOUT

World Class Rock Denver/Boulder

 https://kbco.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy