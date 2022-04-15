ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll, IA

Three Local Students Selected For Northwest Iowa League Of Cities Scholarships

By Nathan Konz
1380kcim.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Northwest Iowa League of Cities selected three local students to receive scholarships created to support students interested in a career in municipal service. The 2022 scholarship program recipients...

www.1380kcim.com

Comments / 0

Related
blavity.com

Student Accepted Into 54 Colleges And Receives $1,379,000 In Scholarships

On Saturday, Toriona Latice,18, from Stuttgart, Arkansas, sprinkled Black girl joy on her Twitter timeline when she revealed she applied to 54 schools and was accepted into all of them with five full-ride scholarships and received over $1,379,000 in scholarship funds. BlavityU had the chance to speak with Latice about...
STUTTGART, AR
KCCI.com

Iowa school district selects new mascot

MASON CITY, Iowa — Mason City Schools just chose a new mascot. Its old mascot, "the Mohawks," wasvoted out late last year. The Meskwaki Nation, Iowa's only recognized tribe, is asking all schools with indigenous-based mascots to change them. According to the Globe Gazette, the district is now going...
MASON CITY, IA
YourErie

Nursing scholarships awarded to UPMC students

The next generation of nurses has received financial help to make their health care goals come true. More than $185,000 in scholarships was awarded Monday by the Hamot Health Foundation. The money is going to current students at the Jameson School of Nursing at UPMC Hamot. The school opened in August 2021 and expects to […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Carroll, IA
Education
City
Carroll, IA
Local
Iowa Education
City
Iowa City, IA
Carroll, IA
Government
98.1 KHAK

Okay, Okay I Found the DUMBEST Law in Eastern Iowa

This particularly silly Iowa law remains on the books in Mount Vernon. The law is quite picky when it comes not to how Iowans play softball, but when they play. The lights at the Mount Vernon softball diamond shall be used only for organized games and tournaments unless permission is obtained from the Parks and Recreation Director. In no event shall the lights at the ballpark be on after 10:30 p.m. on any night.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

After 2 Arsons, Casey’s Won’t Rebuild in Rural Iowa Town

In small, rural towns across Iowa, gas stations are more than just places to fill up with fuel. They're places to grab breakfast, lunch, or something for dinner. A cup of coffee in the morning before work. A place to run into friends and neighbors. In many Iowa towns, that place is a Casey's General Store. But one small Iowa town has been told that Casey's isn't coming back.
MAXWELL, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#Post Secondary Education#Forensic Science
AM 1390 KRFO

One of The Most Famous Houses in The World is in Iowa

Looking at the exterior of the Dibble House in Eldon, Iowa you know you've seen it before. There is just something about the large second-story window that looks oddly familiar. You are, of course, correct. The Dibble house, constructed in1881 by Charles and Catherine Dibble would go on to be the setting for one of the most famous paintings ever.
ELDON, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
94.1 KRNA

9 Reasons You Should Never Move to Eastern Iowa

One of the biggest mistakes I've ever made was moving to Iowa. I honestly can't believe what I've got myself into. I don't know what to do with all of the extra time I have, not having to sit in traffic, or all of the money I've saved because housing is affordable here.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Community college sued for casino’s refusal to turn over winnings

A Webster County woman is suing Iowa Central Community College after being denied her gambling winnings at an Iowa casino. Clarisa Bernard’s lawsuit, filed this week in U.S. District Court, alleges the college and its hired debt-collection firm, Hauge Associates, have violated both state and federal debt-collection laws. Bernard alleges that “at some point in […] The post Community college sued for casino’s refusal to turn over winnings appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WEBSTER COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa House Passes Changed to Deposit Law

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa House overwhelmingly passed a bill to make changes in the state’s popular bottle deposit law. The Senate passed similar, but not identical legislation last month. Representative Brian Lohse of Bondurant says it’s a watershed moment for the law that assesses a nickel deposit on containers of beer and pop, to encourage customers to recycle the empties and get their nickels back. The House and Senate now have both voted to let grocery stores quit accepting empty beer and pop containers and repaying deposits, but the House has added a new twist — any grocery store that continues to serve as a redemption site would be paid a handling fee of three cents per container. That’s the new rate redemption centers in the business of just handling empty containers would get, too.
DES MOINES, IA
KSNB Local4

Reactions for Herbster’s campaign stops in Nebraska not all positive

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster hosted a rally inside the Aurora Cooperative Pavilion at Fonner Park on Wednesday. He was joined by Donald Trump Jr. for the day’s events, as the pair started by making stops in North Platte and Scottsbluff, then made their way to the largest of the Tri-Cities.
NEBRASKA STATE
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Stripped Of Its First In The Nation Voting Status

Every four years, the entire focus of the nation centered on the state of Iowa. That is because our small state was first in line in the presidential electing process. The Iowa Caucuses are an event unlike any other. But now, the honor of leading off the nominating process may lie with a different state.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy