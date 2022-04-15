ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com Pennsylvania GOP Senate Debate: What are your questions for the candidates?

By George Stockburger
YourErie
YourErie
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wUrEs_0fAR3UBR00

HARRISBURG (NEXSTAR) – Candidates vying for the Republican nomination in Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race will face off in an exclusive multi-market prime time debate hosted by abc27.

The candidates will debate for one hour on Monday, April 25 at 8 p.m. and will both air and live-stream in 10 markets across Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Maryland.

All candidates on the ballot who meet eligibility criteria will be invited to participate. Candidates who have committed to attend include Kathy Barnette, Jeff Bartos, Dave McCormick, Mehmet Oz and Carla Sands.

Viewers will have the opportunity to ask the candidates questions that will be answered live during the debate.

You can submit your questions in the following ways:

Tag us with your questions on Twitter or share your questions on our Facebook page. Make sure to use the hashtag #PASen
Submit a video of yourself asking the candidates a question. Email the videos to WHTMDigital@nexstar.tv OR share the video to debate-related posts on any of our social media platforms.

Video Requirements :

  • Keep your question to 20 seconds
  • Start with your name and what city you live in

Tips on Shooting Your Video:

  • Turn your phone sideways (landscape mode) before you start recording (this will make the video more ‘TV’ friendly)
  • Make sure you are in a quiet place that is well-lit (so we can hear and see you)
  • Double check that your head and shoulders are completely in view of the camera (we want to see your entire face)
  • Hold the camera at eye level (or if possible set it on a bookshelf to keep it steady)
  • Keep in mind you will be appearing on TV, so please make sure your clothes and background are appropriate

WHTM abc27 News anchor and Capitol Bureau Reporter Dennis Owens and WPXI Anchor Lisa Sylvester will co-host the debate from the abc27 studio in Harrisburg.

The one hour debate will air on eight television stations serving the state: WHTM-TV (ABC) in Harrisburg/Lancaster, Lebanon, York, WPXI-TV (NBC) in Pittsburgh, WPHL-TV (MyNetworkTV) in Philadelphia, WTAJ-TV (CBS) in Johnstown/Altoona/State College, WBRE-TV (NBC) and WYOU-TV (CBS) in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre/Hazleton, WJET-TV (ABC) and WFXP-TV (FOX) in Erie, and WYTV-TV (ABC) in Youngstown, OH.

In addition, the debate will be live-streamed on WETM-TV (NBC) in Elmira, NY, WPIX-TV (CW) in New York, NY, WIVB-TV (CBS) in Buffalo, NY, and WDVM-TV (IND) in Washington, D.C

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tb1RK_0fAR3UBR00

Additionally, all radio stations throughout the commonwealth will be provided free access regardless of their market.

Republican Governor candidates will debate for one hour on Wednesday, April 27 at 8 p.m. and will both air and live-stream in 10 markets across Pennsylvania, New York, Ohio and Maryland.

All candidates on the ballot who meet eligibility criteria will be invited to participate. Candidates who have committed to attend include Lou Barletta, Doug Mastriano, Bill McSwain and Dave White.

Questions for the Republican Governor candidates can also be submitted by emailing WHTMDigital@nexstar.tv, using the hashtag #PAGov, or by sharing your question on Facebook.

An exclusive debate has also been announced between the Democratic Party candidates for Senate on Thursday, April 21 at 8 p.m.

All candidates on the ballot who meet eligibility criteria will be invited to participate. Candidates who have committed to attend include: John Fetterman, Malcolm Kenyatta and Conor Lamb.

Questions for the Democratic Senate candidates can also be submitted by emailing WHTMDigital@nexstar.tv, using the hashtag #PASen, or by sharing your question on Facebook.

The Pennsylvania primary election is scheduled to take place on May 17. Voters must register to vote by May 2.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Child, 7, shot on Erie’s east side; police searching for answers

Erie Police continue to investigate after a child was shot Thursday night near Downing Ave. and Fairmount Pkwy. Erie Police have confirmed a seven-year-old was shot around 7:45 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Downing Ave. Early Friday morning, the victim was transported to a hospital in Pittsburgh. Erie City Police continue to talk […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Four GOP Candidates for PA Governor demand debate rules

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Four Republican gubernatorial candidates for Pennsylvania Governor have made what another candidate called a “Diva-Esque demand.” Bill McSwain, Lou Barletta, Jake Corman and Dave White’s campaigns all agreed to set a criteria that must be met before all candidates will attend any debate. The criteria includes: Any moderator must be a registered Republican […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC News

The GOP's bid to retake the Senate is encountering early struggles

WASHINGTON — If it’s Tuesday ... President Biden warns that Putin’s “back is against the wall” and could retaliate with severe tactics. ... It’s Day 2 of Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Senate confirmation hearing (Q&A time). ... Eric Greitens’ ex-wife accuses him of abusing her and their son, as opponents call him to drop out of Missouri's Senate race. ... Greitens denies the accusation. ... And Alaska gears up for special election to replace the late Rep. Don Young.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrisburg, PA
Elections
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
State
Maryland State
Harrisburg, PA
Government
State
Ohio State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Washington State
City
Lebanon, PA
City
Youngstown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Ohio Township, PA
City
Washington, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm Kenyatta
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Lou Barletta
NBC News

After Supreme Court confirmation, Democrats face question of what's next

WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday ... Russian rockets hit a Ukrainian railway station, killing at least 39. ... The Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, but don’t call her Justice Jackson just yet. ... President Biden, VP Harris and Jackson deliver remarks. ... More officials in D.C. test positive for Covid. ... and Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., raises $11.3 million in the first fundraising quarter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop Senate#Wfxp#Democratic Senate#Wjet Wfxp#Gop#Nexstar#Republican#U S Senate
Fox News

Democrat lawmaker calls Republicans 'the mouths of a cult' that has no agenda

Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa., said Republicans have no agenda leading up to the 2022 midterm elections while appearing on MSNBC’s "Alex Witt Reports" on Saturday. Host Cori Coffin spoke with the Pennsylvania lawmaker about the ongoing Jan. 6 committee and highlighted MSNBC analyst John Heilemann’s analysis that Democrats are focusing on Jan. 6 and former President Trump to scare their voters into voting.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Axios

House GOP sets its sights on Biden country

House Republicans are so confident of snagging easy seats en route to regaining the majority this November, their big-spending outside super PAC is now targeting congressional districts President Biden won by as much as 16 points, Axios has learned. Driving the news: The Consumer Price Index report being issued at...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

"No way, José": Alabama governor sparks cries of racism with new campaign ad attacking Joe Biden

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday lamented the idea that Americans would be forced to learn Spanish if President Biden keeps "shipping illegal immigrants" in the country. "If Joe Biden keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we're all going to have to learn Spanish," Ivey said in a new 30-second ad spot released this week. "My message to Biden: no way, José."
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WTOL-TV

No fireworks this time as Ohio's GOP Senate candidates hold debate

CLEVELAND — On Monday evening, Ohio's candidates seeking the Republican nod for the U.S. Senate got together in Cleveland for a debate. This came on the heels of fireworks that happened on Friday during a forum involving the GOP candidates. Tensions between Josh Mandel and Mike Gibbons got so...
CLEVELAND, OH
YourErie

abc27 to host Pennsylvania Democratic Primary Senate Debate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Less than one month from the May 17 Pennsylvania primary election, abc27 will host an exclusive multi-market prime time debate between the Democratic Party candidates for the United States Senate. The candidates will debate for one hour on Thursday, April 21 at 8 p.m. and will both air and live-stream in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF

Top Ohio Republican Senate candidates to debate on Monday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The top five Republican candidates battling to appear on the November ballot for Ohio’s Senate seat will square off during a debate at Fox 8 News in Cleveland Monday. It comes days after a heated exchange between two candidates, Mike Gibbons and Josh Mandel, at...
OHIO STATE
YourErie

YourErie

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy