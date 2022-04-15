Baker Mayfield opens up in podcast interview

Baker Mayfield has been under scrutiny nationally, and in Cleveland in a lot of ways that have been unfair to him. On Wednesday Mayfield appeared in a pre-recorded episode of the “Ya Neva Know” podcast. The former Sooner quarterback and Heisman winner came off as a very likable person, and a...
Former NFL defensive tackle Ed Jasper has passed away at 49 years old. Friends and family have confirmed his passing, per the Tyler Morning Telegraph — a local paper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas. Jasper starred at Troup High School before joining the Texas A&M Aggies for...
The New England Patriots are on the hunt for their next generation of stars in the 2022 NFL Draft, and it could come in the form of a local product on the offensive line. No, not Zion Johnson in the first round. This selection is the son of a former Patriots Pro Bowler with developmental upside on Day 3 of the Draft.
The Cleveland Browns entered the offseason with the possibility that Baker Mayfield would remain their starting quarterback coming off of shoulder surgery. However, that possibility flew out the window when Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was cleared of all charges, became legitimately available on the trade market. Cleveland seized their chance and traded for Watson, effectively signaling the end of Mayfield’s time as the Browns’ starting quarterback. Mayfield, for his part, has no interest in playing for the franchise anymore, given that he feels “disrespected.” That leaves a Mayfield trade as the only possible course of action. The former first overall pick has been linked to teams such as the Seattle Seahawks, who have an opening at quarterback following their own blockbuster trade of Russell Wilson. During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport named the likeliest trade destination for Mayfield, with another surprising team thrown into the mix.
The Carolina Panthers are expected to be the first team to select a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft with their No. 6 overall pick, but it's far from a given. Sam Darnold is still under contract for 2022, and then there are a couple of trade options in Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport named the Panthers as the most likely landing spot for Mayfield, but it doesn't sound like he would be welcomed by one of his receivers.
Colin Kaepernick remains a free agent, but the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback continues to be linked to potential teams. This weekend, there’s one team getting mentioned the most. NFL insider Josina Anderson is floating the Carolina Panthers as a potential destination for the veteran NFL quarterback. “I remember...
Robby Anderson showed his disapproval when it was rumored that the Carolina Panthers could potentially make a move for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. However, when it comes to Colin Kaepernick, he has a different tune. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports shared her thoughts that the Panthers should work out...
The Cleveland Browns continue to search for a trade partner for quarterback Baker Mayfield. The young quarterback is awaiting his new home after the team acquired quarterback Deshaun Watson. Thus far, there doesn’t appear to be much momentum on a Mayfield trade. Although, that could quickly change with Arizona...
A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has found himself in a tough spot following the team’s latest acquisition. Mayfield is expected to be traded, but the quarterback carousel was in full swing when Deshaun Watson was traded to the Browns, putting Mayfield’s market in question. This latest report has...
CLEVELAND — Editor's Note: The above video is from the YNK Podcast where Browns QB Baker Mayfield voiced his feelings about the team disrespecting him. NFL Insider Ian Rapoport appeared on The Pat McAfee show Friday morning to discuss the list of likely destinations for Browns QB Baker Mayfield. McAfee Show co-host AJ Hawk asked Rapoport for any new developments on potential trade talks for Mayfield.
Ian Rapoport thinks the Carolina Panthers may land Baker Mayfield but the Panthers don’t seem to high on the idea. The Cleveland Browns are still looking to ship off Baker Mayfield to a new home, and Ian Rapoport is under the belief that the two teams most likely to get him are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers. The Buccaneers still have Tom Brady, but for how much younger? Mayfield is young and capable of being a starter. If you put him with the right coach he could succeed. The other team, the Panthers make more sense in the immediacy.
On Saturday, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reported that the Carolina Panthers appear to be the frontrunners for a Baker Mayfield trade. The Panthers are a logical landing spot for the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick. Carolina is without a longterm answer at the quarterback position, as Sam...
The Cleveland Browns currently have four quarterbacks on the 2022 roster. Perhaps the days of too many quarterbacks will soon be in the past as Mary Kay Cabot and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport are both reporting that the latest team most likely to land quarterback Baker Mayfield is the Carolina Panthers.
Shortly after the Cleveland Browns landed Deshaun Watson, there was talk of Baker Mayfield and Carolina. “Mutual disinterest” was the phrase used when discussing the possible trade of Mayfield to the Panthers. And when such talk resurfaced last week, Carolina wide receiver Robbie Anderson cried “Nooooo!” on social media....
CLEVELAND, Ohio — In this edition of Hey, Mary Kay! I answer questions about Deshaun Watson, Baker Mayfield, Calvin Austin III and more. Hey, Mary Kay: Do you think Deshaun Watson will make the receivers currently on the Browns’ roster look better? — Mark Tenney, Roseta, Pa.
Patrick Mahomes’ trip to Coachella sparked all sorts of takes but the worst of them all was a Bills fan trying to compare the Chiefs QB to Josh Allen. Rivalries take many forms and Twitter has a way of amplifying them. Sometimes, that’s an unfortunate thing. A certain...
If the Cleveland Guardians main task in their opening series was to “Guard” against fan apathy setting in too early, the club failed mightily, as the San Francisco Giants earned a three-game sweep. In front of an Easter Sunday crowd of 9,620, the Guards dropped the series finale,...
