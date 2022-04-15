ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sartell, MN

County Road 1 Construction Project in Sartell to Begin Monday

By Alex Svejkovsky
WJON
WJON
 2 days ago
SARTELL -- A major road construction project in Sartell is schedule to begin Monday. Crews will be reconstructing Riverside Avenue/County Road 1, which is scheduled to be done in...

