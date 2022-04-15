ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

NFL.com names 'ideal top-two picks' for Bills at 2022 draft

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GAMUN_0fAQzgnH00

The 2022 NFL draft is going to go perfect for the Buffalo Bills, right?

Well, that actually rarely happens… and probably won’t happen this time around.

But if it were to, what would that look like? NFL.com has an idea.

Naming two “ideal top-two picks” for every team in the league, the pair for Buffalo was Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie and North Carolina offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu.

Here’s the breakdown:

McDuffie is an excellent corner who battles receivers and takes on running backs in the open field. His height (just under 5-foot-11) and length (arms measuring less than 30 inches) are not ideal for the position, but general manager Brandon Beane is smart enough to overlook those perceived shortcomings. Ezeudu’s an underappreciated prospect who gave North Carolina guard-tackle versatility on the left side and could play either spot in the NFL.

In terms of perfect selections, McDuffie is a great start. All throughout the pre-draft process, McDuffie has been touted by some draft experts as the best type of corner in one particular area: A zone defender.

The Bills run a heavy zone defensive scheme in their secondary. While Tre’Davious White is likely to miss some early portions of the 2022 season due to his knee injury, once those two got on the field? Passes might never be completed against Buffalo.

Kidding–kind of.

Ezeudu, though, is a bit of an under the radar draft prospect. But the Bills do love a versatile prospect, especially in the trenches.

Bare minimum, going any combination of cornerback and offensive lineman with their early picks could be a possibility for Buffalo.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens 2022 draft prospect profile: ILB Devin Lloyd

The Baltimore Ravens have many needs to address as they enter the 2022 NFL draft. Some are more pressing than others, but they are all important in some way or another. While the edge rusher and cornerback position have taken over as the consensus top two needs on the team at the moment, Baltimore could still stand to add an inside linebacker to their roster, even after re-signing Josh Bynes. The 2022 draft class has multiple talented linebacker prospects spread out across the three days of the festivities with one of them being widely regarded as one of the best in the class in University of Utah’s Devin Lloyd.
BALTIMORE, MD
Cincy Jungle

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Washington CB Kyler Gordon

The Cincinnati Bengals need long-term answers at the cornerback position. Chidobe Awuzie provided a solid campaign last year for the team, but he has two years left on his deal, with the final being an opt-out season. Cincinnati also re-signed Eli Apple to another one-year rental deal this offseason after...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

2022 NFL Draft: Ex-Jets Scout Releases New Shocking First Round Mock Draft

The excitement can be felt in the air, it is almost time for the 2022 NFL Draft. The recent trade between Philadelphia and New Orleans has shaken up every first-round mock draft in America (including mine). There also could be more trades on the horizon that have been rumored. Minnesota...
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers Go QB, CB in Latest Mock Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers find their quarterback and defensive back in The Athletic's newest NFL Mock Draft. Dane Brugler's seven-round mock draft features plenty of action, but for the Steelers, they sit back and land their guys with pick No. 20 and 52. In the first round, the Steelers select the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Com#Open Field#American Football#The Buffalo Bills
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: 4-star WR Kyler Kasper to reclassify to 2022

Oregon’s receivers room just got a little more crowded. Prized recruit Kyler Kasper, a wide receiver out of Gilbert, Ariz. has committed to Oregon and has also reclassified himself to the Class of 2022. The 6-foot-5, 185 wideout was going to be one of the top recruits in the Class of 2023, but Kasper has moved up his timetable just a bit. He was coveted by schools such as Notre Dame, Ohio State, and UCLA with Tennessee being the biggest competition for Oregon. In his 11 games last year, the prep junior caught 51 for 943 yards and nine touchdowns. Dan Lanning continues to impress with his ability to garner the top recruits in the country. It was assumed he would have the talent to convince the top defensive players to commit as being a defensive-minded coach. I’m Home🦆 pic.twitter.com/GeIlsXNHIX — Kyler Kasper (@KasperKyler) April 17, 2022 But with the recent signing of offensive lineman Josh Conerly and a whole host of others, plus Kasper, Lanning is racking up the offensive talent as well. Kasper will arrive on campus this fall and will surely make an immediate impact. List 3 best team fits for safety Verone McKinley III in 2022 NFL draft
GILBERT, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

AFC South Roundup: 6 stories from its division opponents that Jaguars fans should know

It’s been a busy week in the AFC South and across the NFL. Voluntary offseason workouts began this week, and the 2022 NFL Draft is now less than two weeks away. The Jaguars’ starting left tackle Cam Robinson signed his franchise tender, and the team hosted a ton of players in this year’s draft for visits. Looking at some of the most notable news from around the AFC South, the Indianapolis Colts signed former Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore and the Tennessee Titans revealed a conceptual design for a new stadium.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots 7-round mock draft: A stud WR and a massive reach at CB in Round 2

The New England Patriots are likely to stay patient in terms of player acquisition until after the NFL draft. Bill Belichick has no shortage of holes on his roster, but he’s likely to get a third- and sixth-round draft choice in 2023 from the compensatory pick formula after the departures of cornerback J.C. Jackson and guard Ted Karras. So the Patriots coach is probably waiting to add talent until the Monday after the draft when free-agent acquisitions no longer impact the compensatory pick formula.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

97K+
Followers
144K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy