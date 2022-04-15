ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who makes Tuscaloosa's best chocolate dish? See the Death by Chocolate tournament winners

Death by Chocolate, a sweet competition between local bakers and chefs to find Tuscaloosa's best chocolate dishes, returned Thursday to the Tuscaloosa River Market.

For the past couple of years, the fundraiser for Family Counseling Service of West Alabama was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers were happy to bring the signature event back for 2022.

“After two years, it means so much to us to finally have this event back in person,” said Larry Deavers, the agency’s executive director. “We are so excited for the community to be able to come together and enjoy the delicious treats from our vendors while supporting an important cause.”

Football, food, fun and fur:Four things happening this week in Tuscaloosa

Attendees were able to taste various chocolate delicacies from 12 of West Alabama’s restaurants and caterers.

Those making the dishes included Southern Ale House, River, Side-by-Side, Gourmade Kitchen, Hotel Capstone, Shelton State Community College Culinary Arts students, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Nova La Vega Cakery, Sweetthangs Cakes, The Wine Market, Dreamland BBQ and the Tuscaloosa Career & Technology Academy’s Hospitality and Tourism students.

People were also able to cast votes for their favorite chocolate dish, while two professional chefs judged the "Chef's Choice" category.

Here are the winners in all categories:

• River: People’s Choice Award and Chef’s Choice Award, for its Dragonz Nest (A combination of dark chocolate, white chocolate and pomegranate)

• Nova La Vega Cakery: Most Innovative Creation and Best Presentation, for its Black Forrest (a chocolate sponge cake with a rich cherry filling)

• The Wine Market: Best Traditional Dessert, for its French Silk Pie, which is made from scratch with a graham cracker crumb crust and topped with whipped cream.

• Nothing Bundt Cakes: Best Special Dietary Dessert (for their gluten-free chocolate chip cookie)

• Tuscaloosa Career & Technology Academy: Best Table Décor

Proceeds from Death by Chocolate will help Family Counseling Service provide counseling services to children, teens and families. For more information, go to www.counselingservice.org.

