Keyser, Frankfort keeping busy on the track

The Keyser and Frankfort boys’ and girls’ track and field teams have stayed busy thus far this week, competing in two track meets each. Keyser hosted a four-team meet on Tuesday, then traveled to Preston on Thursday for the Charlie Pritt Classic. Frankfort traveled to the Hampshire Trojan Meet on Tuesday, then hosted a five-team meet on Thursday.

Both Mineral County school enjoyed success in the four events.

At the Keyser Meet on Tuesday, the Golden Tornado claimed first-place finishes on both the boys’ and girls’ sides. The boys finished in first with 150 points and were followed in second place by Tucker County with 54 points, and Petersburg in third with 50 points. The girls finished in first place with 78 points and were followed in second place by Petersburg with 69 points, Tucker County in third with 57 points, and Lighthouse Christian Academy with 6 points.

At the Charlie Pritt Classic at Preston, on the boys’ side, Morgantown finished in first place with 165.5points, Mountain Ridge was second with 112 points, and Keyser finished in third with 84 points. Northern Garrett, Trinity Christian, Preston, Elkins, and Tucker County rounded out the field in that order. On the girls’ side, Keyser finished in eighth place with six points. Morgantown, Preston, Elkins, Mountain Ridge, Trinity Christian, Tucker County, and Northern finished one through seven in that order.

At the Hampshire Trojan Meet on Tuesday, Frankfort finished in first place on the boys’ side with 78 points, with Hampshire finishing a close second place with 75 points, and East Hardy in third place with 12 points. On the girls’ side, Hampshire edged Frankfort 73-72 for first place, and Easy Hardy finished in third with 27 points.

At the Frankfort Meet on Thursday, on the boys’ side, Frankfort finished in first place with 184 points, East Hardy was second with 52 points, Paw Paw third with 46 points, and Pendleton fourth with 19 points. On the girls’ side, Frankfort finished in first place with 172 points, East Hardy was second with 75 points, Pendleton County was third with 28 points, and Paw Paw fourth with 23 points.