Jefferson takes Frankfort 12-4

Under the direction of legendary coach John Lowery, one of the winningest baseball coaches in the nation, Jefferson is easily the most storied baseball program in the Mountain State, with a dozen or more state championships.

On Wednesday, Lowery added a 12-4 victory over Frankfort to his career win total.

In earning the victory, Jefferson combined five pitchers on the mound, Dylan Mabe, Daquon Shipe, Ethan Hall, Griffin Horowicz, and JJ Polvinale. The quint collectively stuck out six, walked one, and gave up four runs on 10 hits.

In the loss, Frankfort combined the services of David Jackson, Uriah Cutter, and Tyler White on the mound. Jackson went the first four innings, striking out three, walking three, giving up six runs on five hits. White then pitched one and one-third innings, striking out one, walking four, giving up five runs on five hits. Cutter went one and two-thirds innings, allowing one run on one hit.

From the plate, the Cougars used 10 singles and one double to amass their 12 runs. Sammy Roberts, Daquon Shipe, and Sam Wabnitz led the way for Jefferson with two hits each. Roberts scored two runs; Shipe added three RBIs; Wabnitz scored one run and added two RBIs.

In addition, Jefferson collected one hit each from Noah Carter, Colton Smith, Connor Bailey, JJ Polvinale, and Kellen Kinsler. Kinsler had Jefferson’s lone double of the game.

Offensively, Frankfort was led by Cam Lynch with three hits, all singles. The Falcons also collected two hits each from Jesse Hockaday, Tyler White, and Peyton Clark. Hockaday and White each singled twice and added an RBI; Clark doubled, singled, scored one run, and added an RBI.

In addition, Landen Kinser singled and added an RBI. Andrew Lynch scored two runs while David Jackson scored one run.

Frankfort (5-6) will next host regional opponent Oak Glen on Saturday for double header action.