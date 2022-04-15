ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Antonio Conte bringing an infectious joy back to Tottenham amid pressure of top four run-in

By Dylan Terry
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34wJIz_0fAQpXaM00

When Antonio Conte took over at Tottenham just five short months ago, the despondency from Spurs fans was at its lowest ebb since Juande Ramos’ final hours back in 2008.

Five defeats, nine goals scored and 15 conceded in just ten Premier League matches was not pleasing reading for the swiftly sacked Nuno Espirito Santo .

The Portuguese coach was shown the exit door in double quick time not only because of the results but the manner of the displays. It was dull, restrained, reactionary football which only yielded more than one league goal on two occasions.

Santo was not helped by the fact that he was following another pragmatic manager in compatriot Jose Mourinho . And although Mourinho enjoyed a brief period of success with his conservative style at the beginning of the 2020/21 campaign, ultimately it was an unwillingness to adapt to Spurs’ attacking strengths which proved to be his undoing.

The best evolution of Tottenham over the past decade came between 2015 and 2018 when Mauricio Pochettino’s relentless press allowed the likes of Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Son Heung-min and Christian Eriksen to flourish - supported by the width of Danny Rose and Kyle Walker and the midfield dynamism of Moussa Dembele.

It wasn’t just a successful team, though. It was also a joyful team - one which the supporters could identify with as mirroring the attacking football exhibited in the past through the likes of Jimmy Greaves, Glenn Hoddle and Ossie Ardiles.

Now, whisper it quietly, but after a few years of feeling like Spurs were being coached by an anaesthetist, they may just have found a man who can bring back that full throttle energy.

Not since the days of Pochettino have Tottenham won five Premier League games in a row. That run came back in December 2018 when a North London derby defeat sparked a superb run in which Spurs netted 17 times in five matches.

Three goals and a win over Brighton on Saturday lunchtime would equal that goal tally and also end a 28-month wait for a five-match winning run in the league.

But perhaps even more astonishing than that is the fact that five wins from their remaining seven games would see Tottenham surpass the points tally they accumulated in the 2015/16 season when they famously ‘put pressure’ on Leicester during their incredible title triumph.

When Nuno was sacked at the end of October with the team eighth in the table, only a brave soul would have bet on Spurs finishing in the top four .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WETdI_0fAQpXaM00

Now, despite a characteristic ‘toys out of the pram’ moment from Conte less than two months, they are the favourites to clinch that final Champions League place.

There is still a lot of work to do, but both the results and style of football have been turned around as quickly as Nuno was sent packing.

That feel-good atmosphere has filtered through the club. Suddenly, managing director Fabio Paratici - who was heavily criticised for the lack of business in the January transfer market - is looking like a shrewd operator following the acquisitions of Juventus pair Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski.

Bentancur has become a staple in the Spurs midfield alongside Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, while Kulusevsi has instantaneously solidified himself as the tonic to the potent shot of Son and Kane.

Tottenham’s now-regular front three have already combined for 11 Premier League goals in nine matches since Kulusevski’s debut start against Manchester City. It is a swift and intriguing style shift.

While Conte’s arrival was met with widespread praise given his track record, there were some corners of the Spurs supportership that wrongly pinned him as another defensively-minded coach. This was untrue then and has proven to be so now.

Unlike Mourinho and Nuno, Conte has not shied away from the reality that Spurs’ strength is playing on the front foot. Even with the addition of the impressive Cristian Romero, they are not AC Milan from 1990 or Inter Milan from 2010. Conte knows that and has showcased how his 3-4-3 set-up can facilitate a free-flowing attack.

The 5-1 win over Newcastle was the perfect example of how Conte’s system can flourish with this Spurs side. Matt Doherty and Emerson Royal are by no means world class wingbacks, but they were relentlessly bombing forward, acting as two of the main forward outlets in a Liverpool-esque vein.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s9cL1_0fAQpXaM00

With a keeper who has seen it all in Hugo Lloris, a centre-half to build their future around in Romero, a consistent midfield partnership in Hojbjerg and Bentancur, and the aforementioned triple threat in attack, Conte will feel he is beginning to mould this team to his philosophy.

Again, whisper it quietly, but it could even be promising enough to convince Kane to stay .

As far as this weekend goes, a victory over Brighton on Saturday would send a message to rivals Arsenal - not least because Graham Potter’s side beat the Gunners at the Emirates last weekend.

Spurs dispatched the south coast outfit 2-0 at the Amex Stadium just four weeks ago and also won 3-1 in the FA Cup at the beginning of February.

All roads point towards another three points for Conte’s men and with it their best league run in more than two years.

Sweep aside the Conte Cam, the perpetual screaming, the passionate/manic rants, what you are left with is a supremely talented group of players, coached by an elite manager, who may well be returning to the top table sooner than we all envisaged.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Erik ten Hag to Manchester United carries risk for both club and manager

Erik ten Hag will be busy this weekend. Ajax are playing PSV Eindhoven in the KNVB Cup final on Sunday and hope to lift the first half of a league and cup double that would bring four and a half successful years under their current manager to a fitting end. After forging a reputation as one of Europe’s top coaches with two Eredivisie crowns, two cups and that run to the Champions League semi-finals, Ten Hag wants to leave Amsterdam on not merely good but triumphant terms. His focus will be on the final.Video analysis is a key component of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Chelsea join the race for Manchester United transfer target

Chelsea have joined the race for Manchester United transfer target Antony. Antony has been linked to Manchester United due to reports that Erik ten Hag will soon be appointed manager of Manchester United, via The Athletic. The Dutch manager currently has Antony in his Ajax squad, and he could be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mauricio Pochettino
Person
Hugo Lloris
Person
Fabio Paratici
Person
Juande Ramos
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Jimmy Greaves
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Dele Alli
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Glenn Hoddle
Daily Mail

Sean Dyche remains in talks with Burnley over £15MILLION contract settlement as fans are encouraged NOT to let their anger over decision impact the team's pursuit of Premier League safety

Sean Dyche is still in talks with Burnley over a pay-off on his £15million contract. The figures have yet to be finalised with Dyche having agreed a new deal of around £100,000-a-week in September that was due to run until 2025. Though neither side anticipate a problem in the negotiations.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Mane, Ronaldo, Werner, Mount

Liverpool and Manchester City produced a thrilling FA Cup semi-final, with the Reds keeping their quadruple bid alive, before Chelsea joined them in the final. As for the weekend's Premier League action, Cristiano Ronaldo scored another hat-trick for Manchester United while Bruno Guimaraes scored twice as Newcastle moved to the brink of survival.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Tottenham#Spurs#Portuguese
The Independent

Fantasy Premier League tips gameweek 33: Bruno Fernandes, Kasper Schmeichel, Matt Targett and more

Bruno FernandesPart of our picks for the third week running, Fernandes has only returned with one assist in his last two outings and Manchester United are playing horribly. Why are we keeping the faith? Well, Ralf Rangnick’s side have a double against Norwich at home and Liverpool away.Clearly, one of those fixtures is better on paper than the other, but Fernandes has potential of starting and returning in both. Cristiano Ronaldo’s minutes are more uncertain, making him a less appealing prospect to buy and to captain. After Chelsea’s Champions League elimination, there’s a chance of another United double next week...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Juventus 0-1 Bologna: Visitors hold on despite late drama

Juventus' Champions League hopes suffered a blow as they were held by nine-man Bologna at Allianz Stadium. Marko Arnautovic's 11th Serie A goal of the season gave Bologna the lead seven minutes after half-time. Juve's hopes were boosted when Bologna's Adama Soumaoro and Gary Medel were sent off late in...
UEFA
The Independent

Late Leandro Trossard goal shocks tepid Tottenham in latest top-four twist

Brighton made another potentially decisive impact on the top-four race as they enjoyed more success in north London by beating Tottenham 1-0 thanks to Leandro Trossard’s 90th-minute goal.A week after they beat Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium to hand Spurs the initiative in the battle to qualify for the Champions League, they repeated the trick as Trossard weaved into the area and poked home.It pegs Tottenham back in a race they looked to have control of and the Gunners, West Ham and Manchester United will all be buoyed by this result ahead of their games later in the weekend.After a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Pep Guardiola: FA Cup loss to Liverpool has little impact on Man City’s Premier League hopes

Pep Guardiola does not think Liverpool’s FA Cup semi-final victory over Manchester City hands the Merseysiders a psychological advantage in the title race.City manager Guardiola believes Saturday’s thrilling clash at Wembley will only be relevant going forward if the two clubs meet again in the Champions League final.Liverpool won 3-2 at the national stadium to keep their quadruple bid on track while at the same time ending City’s hopes of winning a treble.Attention now turns back to the enthralling title race between the two clubs, with City holding a one-point lead at the top of the Premier League with seven...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
The Independent

Liverpool have done the unthinkable and built a deeper squad than Manchester City

If Jurgen Klopp is naturally unwilling to say Liverpool can win the quadruple, he was more than willing to discuss the first step, in the latest step.That was Ibrahima Konate’s thunderous header, that set Liverpool on the way to a 3-2 win in their FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City. The goal might have radiated raw power, but Klopp felt it was more about sleight of hand - or head.“Teams are so focused on Virgil,” the German said of his defensive leader, Van Dijk. That allows Konate to come in out of nowhere, and do the job.It almost sums up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup fixture today

Crystal Palace are looking to achieve something they have never accomplished as a club - to win the FA Cup.The London outfit have reached the final on two occasions in the past, losing to Manchester United in 1990 and then again in 2016.Patrick Vieira has impressed since taking over from Roy Hodgson at Selhurst Park last summer. His side currently sit 10th in the Premier League table and are well clear of the relegation zone.But an FA Cup triumph would make it a wonderfully memorable campaign and a win over Chelsea would take them within one match of doing just...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Hugo Lloris urges Tottenham not to throw away Champions League chance

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has warned his side not to throw away their chance of qualifying for the Champions League next season.Spurs saw a run of four successive wins, which had catapulted them from eighth into the top four, come to an abrupt end when they were beaten 1-0 by Brighton on Saturday.They got away with it to an extent as Arsenal lost at Southampton, but Manchester United’s win over Norwich saw them close the gap on Spurs to three points.Spurs seemed out of the race for most of the season and having got into a position where it is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The sporting weeknd in pictures

Liverpool maintained their bid for a quadruple after a thrilling 3-2 FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City and they will meet Chelsea in the final after they beat Crystal Palace.Chelsea will face Manchester City in the women’s FA Cup final while Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 50th club career hat-trick. Rangers also play Hearts in the Scottish Cup final after beating Celtic in extra time.Here, the PA news agency takes a look back at the sporting weekend in pictures.
SOCCER
BBC

FA Cup semi-final: Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace - Blues win at Wembley

Chelsea set up a second Wembley meeting with Liverpool this season as they overcame Crystal Palace's stubborn resistance to reach the FA Cup final. Liverpool won the Carabao Cup final on penalties in February but Chelsea will have the chance for revenge as second-half goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount underlined their supremacy.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal players feeling ‘really down’ after Southampton defeat, Mikel Arteta admits

Mikel Arteta admitted Arsenal’s players were dejected after their quest for Champions League qualification suffered a further setback with a damaging a 1-0 Premier League defeat at Southampton.Tottenham’s shock home loss to Brighton in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off offered the Gunners the chance to move level on points with their fourth-placed north London rivals.But Arteta’s men blew a major opportunity to capitalise at St Mary’s as Jan Bednarek’s strike on the stroke of half-time condemned them to a fourth defeat from five games.The misfiring visitors, who arrived on the south coast on the back of disappointing losses to Crystal Palace and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

608K+
Followers
201K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy