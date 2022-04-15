ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Climate scientist on hunger strike ‘after being refused bail’

By Samuel Webb
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

A scientist who was arrested during a climate change protest is on hunger strike after being denied bail, it has been claimed.

Activist group Extinction Rebellion claims Emma Smart, an ecologist, was detained on Thursday during a protest with 24 fellow scientists at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy in London.

Smart, who is also refusing water, is being held at Charing Cross Police Station waiting for a court hearing on Saturday, the group said.

The Metropolitan Police have been contacted for a comment.

Along with eight other scientists, Smart has been charged with criminal damage after pasting scientific papers to the government building and glueing themselves to its glass frontage .

Their protests form part of XR’s April Rebellion, which is calling for an end to all new fossil fuel investments immediately.

Emma was also one of the Highway 9 who spent time in prison over Christmas for breaking an injunction with Insulate Britain.

She said during her trial last year: “This court may see me as being on the wrong side of the law, but in my heart I know I am on the right side of history. I will not be a bystander.”

Emma’s husband, Andrew Smith, said: “What kind of world do we live in when scientists are forced to put themselves into positions of arrest and hunger strike to be heard?

“And why has she not been released? This was a minor crime with no disruption to the public. Her treatment is disproportionate to her crime.

"Our politicians are aware of the severity of the climate emergency, every decision should be informed by science, not coerced for profit and greed.

“Emma knows what’s at stake if we don’t stop fossil fuel investments and she is taking a stand for her nieces’ future and all those around the world suffering now from this crisis.

“Everyone must stand with her now and come out on the streets to show the government that change is coming whether they like it or not.”

Air quality scientist Pete Knapp from Scientists for XR said: “The science is totally clear: we must not drill for new oil and gas. Instead we must move to clean energy as quickly as possible.

“But our government only last week declared it will licence new fossil fuel exploration in spite of repeated and dire warnings from scientists that this will lead to disaster. This is the flagrant dereliction of duty that Emma is calling out, and they are locking her up for it.”

