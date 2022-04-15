ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man United and Arsenal 'are leading the race for £20million-rated Norwich defender Max Aarons amid interest from Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund' as Premier League clubs look to bolster their defensive options

By Isabel Baldwin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Manchester United and Arsenal are leading the race for Norwich defender Max Aarons with Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund also interested, according to reports.

The 22-year-old has two years left on his deal with the Canaries, who are set for a return to the Championship as they sit rock bottom.

The England Under-21 defender has previously stayed loyal to the Premier League strugglers amid past interest but could be heading for the exit this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cepiz_0fAQlUVf00
Manchester United and Arsenal are 'leading the race for Norwich defender Max Aarons' (left)

With Norwich relegation bound, their resolve could be tested when the transfer window opens and the club could look to cash in, according to The Sun.

United are said to be assessing their options at right back amid Aaron Wan-Bissaka's inconsistent form.

Meanwhile, Aarons suits Arsenal's style of developing young English players such as the likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Ben White.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZHfVr_0fAQlUVf00
United are assessing right back options amid Aaron Wan-Bissaka's (left) inconsistent form

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are also said to be monitoring him, while Barcelona and Roma were previously credited with interest.

The right back, who is valued in the region of £20million, has impressed for Norwich, despite their relegation plight, making 29 appearances for the Norfolk club this term, including 28 in the top-flight.

Aarons made his 150th senior appearance in January when his side hosted Everton. The landmark is a feat in itself, but even more so considering his age.

Thrust into the Canaries first-team at just 18, Aarons has been forced to acclimatise to senior football quickly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WgkJd_0fAQlUVf00
The full back has impressed for Norwich this term, making 28 Premier League appearances

Since his debut in an EFL Cup tie versus Stevenage in August 2018, the defender’s been a virtual ever present in the Norwich side.

Fellow full back and 22-year-old Tyrick Mitchell has earned plaudits of his own this term with his displays for Crystal Palace being awarded with an England call up.

But Aarons boasts slightly better statistics which could give him the edge in the transfer market as he has been dribbled past just 16 times compared to the Eagles man's 17.

Aarons suffered a hamstring injury last month but is set to return for the Canaries when they face his suitors Manchester United on Saturday

