New wind advisory issued for Carson City

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Collingsworth; Deaf Smith; Donley; Oldham; Palo Duro Canyon; Potter; Randall WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds around 35 mph. * WHERE...Armstrong, Carson, Collingsworth, Deaf Smith, Donley, Oldham, Potter and Randall Counties, including Palo Duro Canyon. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
