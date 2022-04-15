ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New wind advisory issued for Carson City

By Staff Report
Nevada Appeal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Saturday from 5 a.m. until 5 p.m. for the greater Carson City-Minden-Reno area. “Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected,” said the advisory posted at weather.gov. “Wind prone areas could see gusts exceed 65...

