Reports continue to suggest that Ben Simmons is hopeful of returning to action at some point against the Boston Celtics, but there are a number of hurdles he has to clear yet. Simmons has not been cleared for one-on-one work yet, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post. The Nets will want to see how his injured back performs with that physical contact before even considering a return.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO