The opening game of the first-round NBA playoff series between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets lived up to the massive hype that came along with it. With the No. 7-seeded Nets clinging to a one-point lead with under 10 seconds seconds remaining in regulation, the Celtics were scrambling to get a shot off before the buzzer. Jaylen Brown kicked the ball out beyond the 3-point line to Marcus Smart, who pump-faked and drove towards the basket.

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO