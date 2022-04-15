ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Ceremonial Moment of Silence & Splash Honoring Joan Means Khabele

Austin, Texas
Austin, Texas
 2 days ago

Austin Parks and Recreation hosted a ceremony to honor Joan Means Khabele on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Barton Springs Pool. After not being allowed to swim at her high school senior picnic, Khabele was the first Black person to jump into Barton Springs Pool in an act of civil disobedience. In doing so, she sparked a movement of swim-ins that took place on a weekly basis throughout the summer of 1960.

A performance by the Smooth and EZ dancers kicked off the ceremony. Parks and Recreation Director Kimberly McNeely was the event MC. Speakers included Mayor Steve Adler, Dr. Larry Wallace, Chief of Staff to Mayor pro tem Natasha Harper-Madison, followed by Council Member Chito Vela, Council Member Ann Kitchen as well as Council Member Paige Ellis who read the City proclamation. Saundra Kirk, Joan’s contemporary, and Inonge Khabele, Joan’s daughter also spoke. Geraldo Perez of the Native American Church performed a water blessing ceremony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O945i_0fAQdELb00

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Paige, TX
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Society
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Person
Steve Austin
CNN

Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads guilty to forcible touch

(CNN) — Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. entered a plea of guilty on Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge of forcibly touching a woman at a New York City nightclub in 2018. Gooding admitted to kissing the woman, a waitress at the club, on her lips without consent. He also admitted to two other incidents of non-consensual contact in October 2018 and June 2019.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hill

Russia warns of new nuclear deployments in Baltics if Finland, Sweden join NATO

Russia is warning of new nuclear deployments in the Baltics if Finland and Sweden join NATO, as the two countries inch closer to becoming part of the military alliance. Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council and former president of Russia, wrote in a Telegram post on Thursday that “there can be no talk of non-nuclear status for the Baltic” if Finland and Sweden join NATO.
POLITICS
Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas

114
Followers
1K+
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Austin (US: /ˈɔːstən/, UK: /ˈɒstɪn, ˈɔːstɪn/) It is the southernmost state capital in the contiguous United States.

Comments / 0

Community Policy