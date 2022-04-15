ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Bossy, Islanders legend, remembered by Gretzky, hockey community

NHL
 2 days ago

"I just found out that Mike Bossy passed away this morning. Obviously on behalf of our group we want to offer our condolences to the family. He's somebody that did so much for the game of hockey, so much for the community even after he was done playing. So we're...

www.nhl.com

Deadline

Mike Bossy Dies: New York Islanders Goal Scorer Who Led Team To Four Straight Stanley Cups Was 65

Click here to read the full article. Mike Bossy, a prolific goal scorer and key member of the New York Islanders teams that won four straight Stanley Cup titles in the early 1980s, has died at age 65. The Hall of Fame player had revealed a diagnosis of lung cancer last October, stepping away from his duties as a TV analyst for Canadian network TVA in his native Quebec. The Islanders and the NHL confirmed Bossy’s death this morning. In a tweet, Islanders president Lou Lamoriello called Bossy “an icon not only on Long Island but across the entire hockey world. His drive...
ELMONT, NY
Yardbarker

Islanders Hall of Famer Mike Bossy passes away at 65

"The New York Islanders organization mourns the loss of Mike Bossy, an icon not only on Long Island but across the entire hockey world," Islanders President and General Manager Lou Lamoriello said. "His drive to be the best every time he stepped on the ice was second to none. Along with his teammates, he helped win four straight Stanley Cup championships, shaping the history of this franchise forever. On behalf of the entire organization, we send our deepest condolences to the entire Bossy family and all those who grieve this tragic loss."
ELMONT, NY
NHL

Bossy dies at 65, legendary Islanders goal-scorer, four-time Cup champion

Bossy previously had announced he had been diagnosed with lung cancer in an open letter on TVA Sports' website in October. "The National Hockey League mourns the passing of Mike Bossy, the dynamic winger whose goal-scoring prowess during a remarkable 10-year career ranks, by almost any measure, as one of the greatest in NHL history and propelled the New York Islanders to four straight Stanley Cups," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. "Bossy scored 573 goals in 752 games -- a .76 goals-per-game average that is the highest in the League's history. He is the only player ever to record nine straight 50-goal seasons and his five 60-goal seasons are matched only by Wayne Gretzky. One of only eight players in NHL history to have scored 50 goals in his first 50 games of a season, he was similarly dominating in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, during which he scored 85 goals in 129 games."
NHL
NHL

Bossy's historic 50-in-50 chase for Islanders thrilled Canadiens' Richard

From a distance, one of most the electrifying goal-scorers of all time was cheering on one of the purest scorers of any era. Through 49 games of the 1980-81 season, New York Islanders superstar Mike Bossy had scored 48 goals, on a stalled collision course with history. In Montreal, Canadiens legend Maurice "Rocket" Richard knew that his unofficial 1944-45 record of 50 goals in 50 games was on thin ice.
NHL
Pgh Hockey Now

Crosby Describes 16 Consecutive Playoffs, Letang Dismisses Uncertain Future

Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby has not missed the playoffs since his rookie year with the ill-fated, veteran-heavy 2005-06 team, which lost Mario Lemieux to mid-season retirement, burned through coach Eddie Olczyk and cost Hall of Fame GM Craig Patrick his job. Since then, Crosby has played in every postseason. Kris Letang arrived a year later and has never missed the playoffs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Bills QB Allen gives out fist bumps in Sabres locker room

Buffalo quarterback cheers on team in win against Flyers, hangs out after game. Josh Allen completed some fist bumps to the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. The Buffalo Bills quarterback cheered on the Sabres in their win against the Philadelphia Flyers at KeyBank Center. After the game, Allen fist bumped and...
BUFFALO, NY
WTOP

Alex Ovechkin remembers Mike Bossy as he chases him in NHL record books

Ovechkin remembers Mike Bossy as he chases him in record books originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. New York Islanders legend and four-time Stanley Cup champion Mike Bossy passed away on Thursday at age 65. One of the biggest names in NHL history, Bossy leaves behind a tremendous legacy which he accrued over a 10-year playing career.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

New York Rangers lineup: Igor Shesterkin starts, Alexis Lafreniere returns

The New York Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon. Head coach Gerard Gallant said he would no longer reveal his starting goaltender before games for the rest of the season, but was in a jovial mood when asked by NY Post’s Mollie Walker at 10:30 this morning.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canucks HC Bruce Boudreau’s future unknown until after the season

Bruce Boudreau’s future in Vancouver has been a frequent talking point in recent weeks with the Canucks holding a team option on his contract for next season and a different management group in place since the bench boss was hired. However, TSN’s Darren Dreger reports in the latest Insider Trading segment that there’s a strong chance the 67-year-old will be retained. He certainly has earned another opportunity with the team posting a 29-13-8 record since he took over to at least have an outside shot at making the playoffs. However, a final decision won’t come until after the season the team does a full organizational review so it will be a few more weeks at least before anything is made official on that front.
NHL
NHL

Krenn: Three Things we learned from rallying past the Jets

The Tampa Bay Lightning picked up their second win in a row on Saturday night with an emphatic comeback victory over the Winnipeg Jets. After a four-goal first period sent both teams into the intermission tied at two, Winnipeg scored the first two goals of the second period to take a 4-2 lead. From that point on, Tampa Bay took off.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

How to watch Stars vs. Sharks: Live stream, game time, TV channel

What you need to know about Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and San Jose Sharks at American Airlines Center:. Game 75: Dallas Stars (42-27-5, 89 points) vs. San Jose Sharks (29-33-11, 69 points) When: Saturday, April 16 at 7 p.m. CT. Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX. TV:...
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Islanders Honor Bossy With Jersey Patch

Islanders added a number 22 patch on their jerseys to honor Mike Bossy. In honor of Mike Bossy, the New York Islanders added a number 22 patch to their jerseys to commemorate the Hall of Famer, who passed away on Friday morning at 65. Bossy's number 22 will join Clark...
ELMONT, NY
NHL

Canadiens, Panthers honor Bossy in first games after his death

Islanders great died Friday after battle with lung cancer. The hockey world mourned Mike Bossy, holding moments of silence before each game on Friday, the first played since news of his death at age 65. Bossy, one of the greatest goal-scorers in NHL history -- his 573 are 22nd all...
NHL
The Spun

NHL Hall Of Famer, New York Islanders Legend Has Died At 65

On Friday morning, the sporting world was in mourning following the passing of a legendary hockey player. Mike Bossy, who helped lead the New York Islanders to four-straight Stanley Cup titles, passed away this week, the team said in a statement. He was 65 years old. “The New York Islanders...
ELMONT, NY
NHL

Blues superfan Laila Anderson writes Fleury letter, brings him flower

Teenager welcomed goalie to Wild with handmade gifts. St. Louis Blues fan Laila Anderson didn't come empty-handed to the Blues game on Saturday. Anderson brought a flower for "Flower" -- or Minnesota Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, whose nickname is derived from the English translation of his last name -- before the Blues game against the Wild at Enterprise Arena.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

