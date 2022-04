The American Diabetes Association 2022 Standards of Care include new screening protocols, individualized care and the increasing use of technologies. Maybe you've been living with diabetes for years, or perhaps you were recently diagnosed. Or maybe you're one of the 8.5 million (23%) of U.S. adults, according to Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimates, who have diabetes and are undiagnosed. The CDC also estimates that 96 million people age 18 and over have prediabetes, with the majority not knowing it. If pandemic fears have kept you from regular medical visits and an annual check-up, get that appointment scheduled now.

HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO