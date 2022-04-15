ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Open Letter To All North Dakotans Who Never Get To Stay Home

By Scott McGowan
SuperTalk 1270
SuperTalk 1270
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Be it a big bad blizzard or big bad mandates...These people are still busy as a beaver. I'd love to take a turn at being "stuck at home" sometime. I like being at home. Me and Brenda just moved into our house and have a ton of projects to get accomplished...

supertalk1270.com

Comments / 0

Related
SuperTalk 1270

Am I The Only One In ND That Had Never Heard Of This Word?

I've been out here in North Dakota for over 8 years now and sometimes I feel like I just moved in yesterday. Have you ever had that feeling? You grew up and spent most of your life in another state, then in a blink of an eye it seems, a job opportunity takes you to a new city, completely different in almost every way. I STILL think it's charming when the first few days of snow arrive ( almost everyone hates me for that ) as winter slowly kicks in.
POLITICS
SuperTalk 1270

Unplug This Appliance Or Your Home Could Be Toast

You should always unplug this appliance when not in use. A Glyndon, Minnesota family found out the hard way after a home fire destroyed many of their personal belongings and kitchen. Glyndon is located just east of Moorhead, Minnesota. According to an article on Valley News Live, a mother was playing outside with her two young children, when she heard the faint sounds of her fire alarms going off inside the house.
GLYNDON, MN
SuperTalk 1270

Look UP When You’re In Minnesota – World’s Tallest Family

Do we all inherit our family's genes ( not jeans )?. Whom do you resemble most, your mom or dad? I get that a lot, "Wow you look more and more like your father every day" I don't really know the scientific method of how it all works, but growing up showing the same traits and mannerisms of a parent or even like an uncle makes sense to me. What if you found out one day that you were a member of an exclusive club? A Guinness Book Of World Record holder, for you and your whole family?
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Bismarck, ND
InspireMore

“He Was Really Clear That He Just Couldn’t Stand Me.” Mom Shares How Everything Changed When Grown Son Moved Home During Pandemic. “Sometimes, The Kids Who Are The Hardest To Raise Turn Out To Be The Coolest Adults.”

It’s easy to look back on the COVID-19 pandemic and only see the negatives, but a Colorado mom and therapist wants us to remember that every cloud has its silver lining. At the start of the pandemic, Kerry Stutzman invited her 22-year-old son, Palmer Skudneski, and his girlfriend Anabelle Adams to live in their Denver, Colorado home. Both Palmer and Kerry admit they were apprehensive about living together, but Palmer decided it beat living in a cramped Chicago apartment building.
DENVER, CO
SuperTalk 1270

Bismarcks Intersection – What Part Of “NO” Do People Not Get?

Maybe some people thought the "Bismarck Post Blizzard /This doesn't apply to me" rules are in play now. I have noticed that most of the time when I'm out driving around Bismarck/Mandan and I come across one of these intersections ( there are at least two that come into my mind ) people do obey the sign. I'm talking about coming up to a red light, and you are wanting to turn right at the corner, and a clear sign says "NO TURN ON RED". Yet today I saw three cars roll up to the intersection, pause just for a moment, glance off to their left, and proceeded right on through. This was over at West Bismarck Expressway and South Washington street.
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Would You Drive This Bus Around Bismarck?

While the wheels on the bus do go round, and I'm sure the vehicle is (mostly) operational... would you really want to drive this thing?. Maybe you would! Maybe it's nostalgic, and brings you fond memories of childhood. -- Not me; I had braces and glasses and was not with the "In" crowd. To put it into perspective, the "Cool" kids always sit in the back, right? You would find me at the furthest seat in the front. I digress...
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Letter
SuperTalk 1270

A North Dakota High School Prom To Remember Forever

I can't even remember my high school days let alone the magic of a prom. They say there are memories in someone's lifetime that so many others can relate to. That feeling of walking into high school The first time you sat alone behind the wheel and drove a car out in traffic ( a brand new license fresh in your wallet or purse ) - but the one memory that beats all of the above by far is your high school prom. It's a night of magic and tradition, a million pictures taken from both families, to preserve the moments forever. I have a story that is better than any movie you have ever seen. It's real-life and right here in North Dakota, not some phony-drawn-out script.
HIGH SCHOOL
SuperTalk 1270

How Much Is Too Much? ND Family Puts Down Their Dog

As dramatic as the title sounds, it's a million times more when it's finally your turn. How many times have you logged onto your Facebook, and the first thing that hits you and your heartstrings is a series of photos of a family's pet, followed by a "goodbye" post? I see it all the time, and sadly it's a part of life that at one point or another we all face. When the quality of life starts to turn for the worse for a cherished and loved pet, you know the right thing to do almost immediately is to head to the local veterinarian.
MINOT, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
102.9 WBLM

Open Letter To Those Who Plow Our Roads in Maine

Okay, we need to have a little talk. It's time to focus on the roads. Maine's weather is something that we just can't complain too much about anymore because Mama Nature's favorite child is Florida, we're like the step-child that needs to be snowed on constantly because we didn't put the toilet seat down.
MAINE STATE
SuperTalk 1270

Bismarck’s “Naughty Bingo” – Say What?

Ahhh the wonderful things you see and learn about Bismarck through social media. Once again I came across another gem on the Bismarck People Reporting News Facebook group page. On this lazy light snow falling Sunday afternoon, I surfed ( or should I say skied? ) through the internet, my eyes looking for something out of the ordinary, I found it - Naughty Bingo.
BISMARCK, ND
96.1 The Breeze

Open Letter To People Who Don’t Know How To Merge In Construction Zone

As we move from Winter to Spring here in Western New York there is another "Season" that is almost upon us....construction season. Now is the time that you will start to see more and more roadwork being done across the highways and byways of Western New York. One of the most frustrating things about construction is the fact that people don't know how to properly merge in a construction zone.
BUFFALO, NY
SuperTalk 1270

Bismarck Firefighters Need OUR Help

This weather has caused havoc for everybody, roads are extra dangerous, people are stranded, and well some things need to be adopted - NOW. I have come to realize how much I take things for granted on a daily basis, like getting into my car and pulling out of my apartment complex. I went to work yesterday morning with no problem, then the blizzard kicked in. So I left early for the day, arrived home safely to my garage, then sat back and watched the snow come down, and twenty-four hours later it continues on. One thing I found out for sure was that until the snow plows show up, I'm not going anywhere. This morning I found myself in 3-4 feet of snow just outside my building. This blizzard has caused havoc for everybody, including the Bismarck fire department. Our help is needed for adoption. Adopt what?
BISMARCK, ND
SuperTalk 1270

Answer These North Dakota Questions From Jeopardy!

Next to Wheel of Fortune is there a more beloved-by-all TV show than Jeopardy!? I'd say nope. Next to South Dakota, is there a more beloved-by-all US state? Yes, geographically North Dakota is right next to South Dakota and is clearly more beloved by all. Now, time to answer actual...
TV SHOWS
SuperTalk 1270

30,000 Eggs?! Massive Egg Hunt At Bismarck’s UMary

Looking for a different kind of egg hunt this Easter? Here's one to try. The North Dakota Highway Patrol is putting on a First Responder Egg Hunt. You can go to any one of the many Easter egg hunts in town, but why not go to one that's dedicated to all the men and women in uniform...first responders, military and their families?!
BISMARCK, ND
SFGate

America’s Youth Have a New Favorite Activity. It’s More Wholesome Than You Think.

Sam is a 28-year-old math teacher in Boston. Later this evening, after he’s done grading quizzes and packing up for the day, he’s going with his friend Mikey to a pond near their house. Some American woodcocks come out at dusk, and they’re hoping to catch a glimpse. They’ll bring a couple beers and a joint, so if they strike out, no worries. It’s still a nice walk. Sam says he found his way to birding during the pandemic. His participation was “definitely ironic at first,” he confesses. But he “started to do it in earnest in January 2021 and never looked back.”
LIFESTYLE
SuperTalk 1270

SuperTalk 1270

Mandan, ND
613
Followers
919
Post
178K+
Views
ABOUT

Super Talk 1270 has the best news coverage for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy