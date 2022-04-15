ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas, OR

Public notice: Opportunity to comment on K.B. Recycling solid waste facility license renewal

Metro
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetro will accept comments regarding this application by online form or phone. 9602 SE Clackamas Road, Clackamas, Ore. K.B. Recycling, Inc. submitted an application to Metro to renew its solid waste facility license to operate a facility that accepts and processes construction and demolition...

www.oregonmetro.gov

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Ontario County looks to create comprehensive solid waste, recycling law

The Ontario County Board of Supervisors is looking to pass an all-encompassing piece of legislation relating to the county’s solid waste and recycling regulations. On Monday, March 21, the board’s Planning and Environmental Quality Committee met to discuss the potential combined ordinance. County attorney Holly Adams gave a presentation on the more than a dozen local solid waste and recycling laws passed since 1974, according to Finger Lakes Times.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clackamas County, OR
Society
Clackamas, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
State
Texas State
City
Clackamas, OR
County
Clackamas County, OR
Local
Oregon Society
Clackamas, OR
Society
Clackamas County, OR
Government
Sturgis Journal

Hazardous waste collection set for Saturday

From its inception in 2006, St. Joseph County’s collection of household hazardous waste and recycling of electronics has continued to grow annually. Organizers of this year’s spring collection said they fully expect another strong turnout. The collection takes place 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the St. Joseph County Fairgrounds.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
Sourcing Journal

China Aiming to Recycle 25 Percent of Textile Waste by 2025

Click here to read the full article. By 2030, China wants to have in place a system to achieve a recycling rate of 30 percent for waste textiles and be carbon-neutral by 2060. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFast Retailing Plans Hundreds More StoresFashion Industry, We Must Prepare for New RegulationsKingpins Amsterdam Preview: Hemp, Color and Renewable SourcesBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Exploring Landfill Ecosystems To Find Out Why Methane From Garbage Should Not Be Squandered

Scientists investigated the microbial communities that thrive in landfill leachate, a liquid that percolates through solid trash. They discovered that the composition and activity of microorganisms found in dry landfills, such as those in Arizona, differ from those found in more subtropical or temperate settings. The microbial makeup of waste...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy