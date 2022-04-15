ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EJ Johnson rocks a plunging metallic silver gown to the premiere of Apple TV+'s four-part documentary series They Call Me Magic about his father in LA

By Deirdre Simonds, Kevin Kayhart For Dailymail.com
 1 day ago

EJ Johnson looked nothing short of sensational in a plunging metallic silver gown with a daring slit up the front to the premiere of Apple TV+'s highly-anticipated documentary They Call Me Magic on Thursday.

Ahead of a screening of the four-part series, chronicling the life of basketball legend Magic Johnson, the 29-year-old reality star beamed while taking photos with his father.

The reality star (born Earvin Johnson III) completed his show-stopping look with a pair of black boots, a matching clutch, and two silver necklaces.

Father and son: EJ Johnson looked nothing short of sensational in a plunging metallic silver gown with a daring slit to the premiere of Apple's They Call Me Magic

Meanwhile, his dad, 62, looked dapper in a grey double-breasted plaid coat over a black dress shirt along with black trousers.

Magic, who was accompanied by his wife Cookie, completed his ensemble with shiny black dress shoes.

His daughter Elisa Johnson, 27, and eldest son Andre Johnson, 41, were also in attendance.

Wow! Ahead of a screening of the highly-anticipated sports documentary series on Thursday, chronicling basketball legend Magic Johnson's life, the 29-year-old reality star beamed while taking photos with his father
Supportive: Meanwhile, his dad, 62, looked dapper in a grey double-breasted plaid coat over a black dress shirt along with black trousers

Earlier this month, Magic reflected on coming out as gay to his father, which he initially struggled to accept.

'When you grow up in team sports, you're thinking, 'Is he gonna play sports?' EJ told Variety. 'And then when I saw that he liked dolls and to play dress-up … 'What are you doing?'

'I was out to all my friends,' he revealed. '[My parents] were the last people that I really had to talk to about it. It wasn't new for me, but they had to really take that in and digest it. Especially my dad, because he was really the last person to talk to. I think it was just a lot for him to swallow in that conversation. A lot of just going back and forth. And he just was rattling off about things that weren't particularly nice. But he's not somebody who works great being cornered or surprised.'

Within two months, however, after EJ went off to college at NYU, EJ says Magic picked him up from his dorm and hugged him 'so hard' that he knew there was 'nothing but love' between them.

Making his own name: Aside from being the son of retired Los Angeles superstar, EJ first made waves out on his own on the E! reality television series Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, beginning in 2014

Aside from being the son of retired Los Angeles superstar, EJ first made waves out on his own on the E! reality television series Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, beginning in 2014.

Following his recurring role in season one, he would see his star grow brighter and joined the cast as a main cast member for the next three seasons, which would be the show's last.

Staying in the reality world, Johnson became the focal point in his own spin-off reality series EJNYC, which was among one of the first reality series to profile a young LGBTQ person of color.

Voice role: Johnson recently scored the voice role of Michael Collins in the upcoming reboot of the animated series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

In November 2016, it was announced that both EJNYC and Rich Kids Of Beverly Hills were canceled.

Johnson has since scored the voice role of Michael Collins in the upcoming reboot of the animated series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

The shows follows 'the daily life of Penny Proud as she hilariously navigates growing up in a rambunctious house with a loving mom and an overly protective father,' according to IMDb.

