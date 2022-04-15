ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephanie Hsu lands role in new Peacock mystery drama series Poker Face alongside Natasha Lyonne and Joseph Gordon-Levitt

By Sonia Horon For Dailymail.Com
 1 day ago

Stephanie Hsu has landed an exciting new role in Peacock’s mystery drama series Poker Face.

On Thursday it was announced that the Everything, Everywhere All at Once actress, 31, would be joining the show, created by Rian Johnson.

The star will play opposite Natasha Lyonne, 43, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, 41, as reported by Variety.

New role: Stephanie Hsu, 31, has landed an exciting new role in Peacock’s mystery drama series Poker Face, created by Rian Johnson; Pictured on March 23, 2022 in Los Angeles

The plot of the series is still largely unknown, though sources have stated that it will follow Lyonne’s character as she solves different murders in each episode.

It is currently unknown what character Hsu will be playing.

The show will be Rian's debut in television. The Knives Out director is also the writer and executive producer of the series.

Lyonne will also serve as an executive producer via her Animal Pictures company. Peacock has ordered 10 episodes of the series.

In a recent interview with Variety, Johnson spoke about the series as a character-driven mystery.

'I’m very excited to dig into the type of fun, character driven, case-of-the-week mystery goodness I grew up watching. It’s my happy place. Having Natasha as a partner in crime is a dream, and we’ve found the perfect home at Peacock.'

Hsu most recently starred in Everything, Everywhere All at Once, opposite Michelle Yeoh.

The actress is also known for her role as Mei in the Amazon series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel which released its fourth season earlier this year.

Latest: Hsu most recently starred in Everything, Everywhere All at Once, opposite Michelle Yeoh

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

