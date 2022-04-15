ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Here Is Washington State's Best Restaurant With A View

By Zuri Anderson
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The atmosphere and the ambiance of a restaurant can really improve the dining experience . Nothing hits quite like amazing scenery while you're enjoying a meal. Whether it's the city skyline, the open sea, or a breathtaking seat among the mountains, there are plenty of restaurants offering stunning views.

If you've ever been curious about the most exciting ones, Cheapism found every state's best restaurant with a view.

"We scoured reviews and rankings by expert food writers and countless hungry customers to find these 50 restaurants worth visiting as much for what you see as for what you eat," according to the website.

The top pick for Washington state is...

Ray's Boathouse !

"Seattle has no shortage of restaurants with postcard views — but Ray's Boathouse might top them all," writers say. "Situated on the edge of the water, the wall of windows that perimeters the restaurant gives diners blazing panoramic views of Puget Sound and the Olympic Mountains."

When it comes to the food, future patrons can look forward to Ray's Pacific Northwest Sablefish, pan-seared scallops, sauteed miso ramen noodles, Dungeness crab cakes, and many more delectable dishes and drinks.

You can find Ray's Boathouse at 6049 Seaview Avenue NW in Seattle.

To check out Cheapism's full list of awesome restaurants, click HERE .

