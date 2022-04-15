This Is The Highest-Rated Bar In Fort Lauderdale

Photo: Getty Images

Many things go into an amazing bar besides delicious drinks. Great food , comfy vibes, live music, activities, decor, and all kinds of bells and whistles to nail that experience.

There are so many cool places to grab a drink in the Miami metro area, so where can you find the best one in Fort Lauderdale? We went to Yelp and searched for the best bar with the highest rating in the area. According to the website, the highest-rated bar in the city is...

Twice Removed !

Located at 3301 NE 33rd St, this bar has a stunning 5 stars with over 85 reviews. Customers adore the stellar appetizers, chill ambiance, and neat drinks. Most of them say you're guaranteed to have a great night out if you drop by Twice Removed.

Local Yelper Lisa L. described her experience at this bar:

"Amazing drinks, fantastic food. All in all a great night out. We had several unique drinks and tried a few appetizers. The duck poutine was amazing. Hot honey wings and zesty wings were both delicious. The crab dip was ok. The poutine was a small portion but plenty for 3 people with other apps. The smoked Oaxaca drink served in a box full of smoke was amazing. The spiced pear sour was fantastic. Definitely will return. It's now in the rotation for entertaining guests in town. Well done Twice Removed!"

Here were the Top 10 highest-rated bars in the Fort Lauderdale area, according to Yelp :

Twice Removed Atlas Cocktail Lounge The Wharf Fort Lauderdale Rooftop @1WLO 4:30 Boardroom Bar Original Fat Cat’s Unit B McSorley’s Beach Pub The Wilder Fort Lauderdale Tiki

You can check out the full list, and other amazing bars, here .