Miami, FL

You Can Take A Boozy Space Travel Flight & The Experience Is Curated By This Miami Hospitality Owner

By Jenna Kelley
 2 days ago
Space travel has been a trending topic since celebrities landed a seat on the rocket ship, and Space Perspective is opening up a luxurious out-of-this-world opportunity for anyone to take flight.

Yes, that means you can go to space, too!

The tourism company created an upscale lounge attached to a SpaceBalloon for people to travel 6 hours off land to the edge of space, and the whole experience will be organized by Miami hospitality expert David Grutman.

The entrepreneur and now Space Experience Curator owns Groot Hospitality, which is known to be in charge of the biggest nightlife venues in Miami, Florida. Some of his company's hotspots include Komodo and LIV at the Fontainebleau, to name a few.

Customers will be entering the Neptune One which had a test run at Space Coast Spaceport located next to NASA's Kennedy Space Center and the launch was successful.

Now, the focus has been on the time spent at the lounge, which Grutman told Narcity he's "so excited to be working on such a great project."

Comfortably padded chairs, mood lighting, in-flight Wi-Fi, and a 360-degree view of the edge of space are a few of the amenities you get.

With an expert like Grutman in charge, you bet the drink menu will be top-of-the-line cosmic-themed beverages.

"We have so many ideas on how we can customize the journey — from birthday celebrations and corporate getaways, to creating seminal moments that will capture the imaginations of all," says Grutman.

Flights are scheduled for 2024, and they are already sold out!

The voyage is priced at $125,000 with a $1,000 refundable deposit per seat.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

Miami, FL
Lifestyle
