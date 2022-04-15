Montana Republican Steve Daines becomes first senator to visit war-ravaged Ukraine since Russia invaded and tours mass graves in Bucha

Republican lawmaker Steve Daines of Montana became the first senator to visit war-torn Ukraine since Russia's invasion in February, witnessing mass graves in Bucha and 'indisputable evidence of Putin's war crimes.'

Daines, 59, traveled to the eastern European country Thursday along with US Representative Victoria Spartz (R-Indiana), who herself was born in Nosivka, a town that is 112 miles away from their current location.

'While meeting with leaders in NATO countries bordering Ukraine, I was invited to meet Ukrainian officials in Kyiv and Bucha and see firsthand the butchery and war crimes committed by Putin,' Daines said in a statement. 'There is indisputable evidence of Putin's war crimes everywhere—the images of shallow mass graves filled with civilians, women and children are heart wrenching.'

'America and the world need to know about Putin's atrocities against the innocent people of Ukraine now, not after time has passed and the aftermath of evil and bloodshed have been cleaned up,' the senator added. 'The sooner we can provide Ukraine with the lethal aid they need to win this war, the sooner we will end the war crimes.'

'President Zelenskyy has been urging leaders from around the world to come to Ukraine — I'm proud to help show that America stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Ukraine in their fight for freedom,' the statement concluded.

Daines' office shared pictures and video footage of the senator's trip to battle-scared Bucha, which was part of the of the Kyiv offensive started by Russia in February, and Makariv. The senator, walking through the rubbles of both cities, even managed to find a child's wooden toy in Makariv.

Just hours after the Biden Administration was informed of Daines' visit on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the President is not considering to visit Ukraine himself.

'No, we are not sending the president to Ukraine,' she told Pod Save America.

Earlier in April, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that alleged Russian atrocities committed in Bucha and other surrounding areas of Kyiv, the country's capital, would be investigated by government officials. In recent weeks, Russian forces have steered away from the area.

'We have just begun an investigation into all that the occupiers have done,' Zelensky said. 'At present, there is information about more than three hundred people killed and tortured in Bucha alone.'

'It is likely that the list of victims will be much larger when the whole city is checked. And this is only one city. One of the many Ukrainian communities that the Russian military managed to seize,' the Ukrainian president added.

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday accused Putin of war crimes and called for a trial, adding to the global outcry over civilian killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha as more graphic images of their deaths emerged. read more

The Kremlin categorically denied any accusations related to the murder of civilians, including in Bucha, where it said the graves and corpses had been staged by Ukraine to tarnish Russia.

The office of the Montana senator released pictures online of Daines visiting refugee camps, interacting with Ukrainian soldiers and touring the two cities he has been visiting

Members of the exhumation team work on a mass grave on April 14, 2022 in Bucha, Ukraine. The Russian retreat from Ukrainian towns and cities has revealed scores of civilian deaths and the full extent of devastation from Russia's attempt to dominate the country

Asked at a news conference about Biden's comments, Lavrov said the West should first consider its own actions in Iraq and Libya.

'Not all is well with the conscience... of American politicians,' he said. He added that Kyiv is setting up a 'stage-managed anti-Russian provocation.'

Lavrov further said Russia's mission to the United Nations would later on Monday hold a press conference in New York with 'the most detailed material to show the true nature of incidents in Bucha.'

Reporters who have been in the Ukrainian town of approximately 36,971 people since the start of the conflict have recalled seeing the bodies of at least 21 people spread across Bucha.

The bodies of a group of nine women, all dressed in civilian clothes, were spread across a site that was occupied by Russian troops, according to local residents.

Moscow's incursion into Ukraine, the biggest attack on a European state since 1945, has seen more than 4.6 million people flee abroad, killed or wounded thousands and left Russia increasingly isolated on the world stage.

The Kremlin says it launched a 'special military operation' to demilitarize and 'denazify' Ukraine.

Kyiv and its Western allies reject that as a false pretext for an unprovoked attack.