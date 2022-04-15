ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Shocking moment single mum, 29, leads cops on wild 90mph car chase with her two kids in the back of her BMW

By Emma James
 1 day ago

HORRIFIC dash cam footage shows a mum's “appalling” driving as she led police on a 90mph chase with two young children in the back of her BMW.

Tegan Bulley, 29, sobbed as she was spared jail after racing through residential streets and hit speed bumps going over 70mph on the A336 in Southampton last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d3B5c_0fAQIeho00
Mum-of-two Tegan Bulley narrowly escaped jail Credit: Solent
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wjnU3_0fAQIeho00
Terrifying dash cam footage caught the dangerous driving Credit: Solent

The single mum-of-two overtook an unmarked police car before bombing through red lights at high speed and accelerating up the wrong side of the road as cops chased her.

Police eventually had to slow down in residential areas and lost her, but later discovered that both of her children were not secured in child seats during the “appalling' incident”.

Officers have now released footage shot from their vehicle, showing the extent of the dangerous driving.

PC Theo McNulty of Hampshire Police Roads Policing Unit said: “The undue care shown is beyond belief.

“She not only put herself and her children at considerable risk, but the officers involved in the pursuit and other roads users at risk too.

"Thankfully her actions did not result in a road traffic collision as I have no doubt that someone could have been seriously injured, or worse, fatally wounded."

When cops eventually tracked Bulley down she gave them a fake name, claiming that her white BMW 3 Series had been stolen.

However she later pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving, and sobbed as she was spared an immediate prison sentence.

Judge Brian Forster QC handed her an eight month sentence but suspended it for 15 months, before disqualifying her from driving for a year.

The court was told that she had been in a "controlling" relationship at the time of the offence.

Southampton Crown Court heard that cops first spotted the speeding car at 7pm on a Friday evening in January when she overtook their car.

Prosecutor Siobhan Linsey said: "At the time the police car itself was going 40mph on a 40mph road - the maximum speed - when they were overtaken by a white BMW.

"The police accelerated to keep up with her and the vehicle was doing 50mph at that point."

After momentarily slowing down for a speed camera, Bulley 'again accelerated' and turned off the main road and into the town of Totton, heading towards the town centre at 40mph on 30mph roads.

NEARLY LOST CONTROL

Ms Linsley said the police “began to suspect that she wouldn't stop” so turned on their blue lights and siren, which prompted the BMW to slow and the passenger door to open momentarily before speeding off again.

The court heard police pursued Bulley through the 30mph residential area, as she pulled into other roads and T junctions “without any hesitation”.

Police continued to chase the BMW, which now reached speeds of 90mph, back to the A336, where Bulley drove through a red light and moved on to the wrong side of the road.

Bulley briefly pulled over and a man got out and ran off, before again “pulling away, accelerating to 60 to 70mph on a 30mph road” and entering a roundabout on the wrong side of the road “without stopping to check for traffic”.

She added: "She was going so fast for the conditions that the back end of the BMW was spinning from side to side and the police officers got the impression that she very nearly lost control at that point."

Police later found the car and saw a woman nearby walking two young children in their nightwear but didn't stop them.

CCTV showed the woman exiting the car with the two children, proving all three were passengers during the high speed chase.

The court heard the children were aged just five and eight and there were no child car seats in the BMW.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S9s4J_0fAQIeho00
She led police on a high speed car chase through residential areas Credit: Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uGkiA_0fAQIeho00
Police footage shows the mum weaving in and out of lanes at high speed Credit: Solent

Bulley was sat in the back and gave officers a fake name, denying that she had been driving the car and claimed she had been getting a lift home from a party.

When interviewed by police, Bulley said she was “at a friend's house when she realised her car keys had gone missing”, and said she didn’t want to be a “grass”.

Khalid Missouri, defending, told Southampton Crown Court that she suffers from anxiety, and had been in a “controlling relationship."

He said: "This is an appalling level of driving and a very serious matter. She's a single mother who lives with two children who aren't straight-forward children.

"That man was in the car with the two children. She didn't realise at the time but he was wanted by police.

The police accelerated to keep up with her and the vehicle was doing 50mph at that point.

"She attempted to stop but before she could he shouted at her to drive on and started to make threats about her children being taken away from her if she stopped."

Sentencing Bulley, Judge Forster QC said: "You caused considerable risk to members of the community.

"You drove on the wrong side of the road, you drove through a red light and in reality you were doing everything in your power to get away from the police.

"You had two children in the car aged five and eight, they were not restrained as they should have been.

"This is a very bad case of dangerous driving."

However, he decided to suspend the sentence because he deemed she was “vulnerable” to the other man in the car who got out and ran off.

She was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work and 20 days with the probation service and also ordered to pay £10 a month for a year.

The judge added: "Please don't ever put yourself in this situation [again], because if you do you put yourself at risk of having to serve the prison sentence."

Community Policy