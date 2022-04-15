Daycare owner accused of giving toddlers THC-infused goldfish crackers

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia woman is facing charges after sheriff’s deputies said she gave three young children drug-laced snacks while they were in her care.

In a news release, Stafford County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they responded to the hospital on March 2, 2022, when three children were brought in lethargic, uncoordinated and having glassy, bloodshot eyes. The three children, all a year old, were tested and found to have consumed THC, the active ingredient in cannabis.

Detectives determined the connection between the three children was a day care, and upon searching the facility found goldfish-shaped crackers around the children’s high chairs that tested positive for THC, WRIC reported.

The day care’s owner, Rebecca Swanner, 60, was arrested and charged with three counts of cruelty and injury to children, WTVR reported. She also surrendered the facility’s day care license, the station reported.

Investigators did not say whether the crackers were given to the children intentionally or accidentally, WRIC reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group