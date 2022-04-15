G-Day just part of the picture

G-Day weekend is here.

Fans can watch the Georgia football team scrimmage Saturday with their own eyes in person in Sanford Stadium or on ESPN2 with Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy and Katie George on the call at 1 p.m.

That means big Arik Gilbert playing tight end for the Bulldogs. Is Zion Logue ready to join Jalen Carter as a beast on the defensive front? How will Dominick Blaylock and Kearis Jackson look after injuries slowed them down last season?

And of course the quarterbacks are always under the microscope as is how coach Kirby Smart manages them.

“It’s very unique,” Smart said at a Gwinnett County Sports Hall of Fame event during a week when former Georgia quarterback JT Daniels announced he’s transferring to West Virginia. “JT, at this time last year, he got all the reps in spring practice. Stetson (Bennett) was rolling with the 3s. We come into fall camp and kind of really close that way. A week or two before the first game, we started saying Stetson should probably get the 2 reps. If something happens to JT, we probably should put Stetson in before the other guys. He’s more prepared to play. He had played the year before.”

When Daniels sustained an oblique injury and couldn’t go for a week two game against UAB, it was Bennett, not Carson Beck that got the call.

Daniels came back and was clicking against Vanderbilt and “solidified himself,” as the starter but Smart said his oblique injury opened the door and “Stetson really never looked back from that point forward.”

That’s worth remembering out of G-Day. A lot can still change with summer workouts, preseason camp and the leadup to the season opener as far as depth chart decisions.

UGA calendar

Baseball vs. Texas A&M, 6 p.m, Friday, 4 p.m, Saturday

Equestrian at NCEA championships in Ocala, Fla., Friday-Saturday

Track & Field at Tom Jones Memorial, Friday-Saturday

Women’s golf at SEC championship, Birmingham, Ala., Friday-Sunday

Softball at Missouri, 1 p.m, Friday,6 p.m, Saturday,

Men’s tennis vs. Auburn, 5 p.m, Friday, vs. Alabama, 1 p.m, Sunday

Women’s tennis at Alabama, 6 p.m, Friday, at Auburn, 12 p.m, Sunday

