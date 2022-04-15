ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waupun, WI

US 151 crash leaves motorcycle rider with potentially life-threatening injuries

 2 days ago
TOWN OF WAUPUN - A 39-year-old man from Horicon has potentially life-threatening injuries after the motorcycle he was riding crashed with another vehicle Thursday night, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

The sheriff's office was dispatched around 10 p.m. Thursday to the scene of a reported crash at U.S. 151 and County AS.

The Horicon man was taken via medical air transport to a hospital for further treatment, the sheriff's office said. He was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

The other driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 49-year-old Brandon woman, was taken by ambulance to a hospital for possible minor injuries.

U.S. 151 northbound was shut down for five hours. The crash is under investigation, the sheriff's office said.

Contact Rebecca Loroff at 920-907-7801 or rloroff@gannett.com.

