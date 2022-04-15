MN: SLOW DOWN! COP HIDING BEHIND BILLBOARD

Related
Florida rapper lied about covering fall victim’s funeral costs, family says
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The rapper who vowed to pay for Tyre Sampson's funeral after the teen fell to his death from a drop tower ride in Florida, used his death "for pure clout" and did not follow through on hte promise, Sampson's family said, according to News 4 Jax.
California woman rented Michigan Airbnb for a month to meet with 14-year-old, police say
A 33-year-old California woman was arrested after she flew to Michigan and rented an Airbnb to meet with a 15-year-old boy she had met online, authorities said. Stephanie Sin, of San Francisco, was taken into custody on April 10 in Novi, located about 29 miles outside Detroit, and charged with one count each of child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime, FOX2 Detroit reported.
"48 Hours" investigates the mysterious death of an Arizona woman during a hunting trip to Zambia
In 2016, Bianca Rudolph died from a shotgun wound during a hunting trip to Zambia with her husband. Debora Patta joins "CBS Mornings" with a preview of her "48 Hours" report "Death on Safari."
“He Was Really Clear That He Just Couldn’t Stand Me.” Mom Shares How Everything Changed When Grown Son Moved Home During Pandemic. “Sometimes, The Kids Who Are The Hardest To Raise Turn Out To Be The Coolest Adults.”
It’s easy to look back on the COVID-19 pandemic and only see the negatives, but a Colorado mom and therapist wants us to remember that every cloud has its silver lining. At the start of the pandemic, Kerry Stutzman invited her 22-year-old son, Palmer Skudneski, and his girlfriend Anabelle Adams to live in their Denver, Colorado home. Both Palmer and Kerry admit they were apprehensive about living together, but Palmer decided it beat living in a cramped Chicago apartment building.
Woman Exploring Alaska Hailed a Hero After Alerting Car to Rockslide While Running to Escape Danger
Would you know a rockslide if you heard one coming? A woman exploring Alaska was luckily prepared and recognized the warning sounds. The woman was shooting a video for her TikTok account, “The Dirty Explorer,” when she realized she had to flee. “I’ve never quite felt fear like...
1 Dead In Maple Grove After Driver Shoots Other Driver
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — A dispute between two drivers led to a fatal shooting Sunday afternoon in Maple Grove. Police say a 911 caller reported a shooting between two vehicles near County Road 30 and Garland Lane just before 3 p.m., with both vehicles leaving the area right after. (credit: CBS) While officers were headed to the scene, they received a report that a man was found injured in a vehicle near Interstate 94 and Maple Grove Parkway. He later died at an area hospital. Police say “there is no known ongoing threat to the community in this area.” Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call police at 763-494-6246.
Online seller Letgo sued over murder and robbery of couple who were using app to buy a car
The online selling platform Letgo is facing a wrongful death lawsuit after a couple was robbed and killed while using the app as they tried to buy an SUV in a Denver, Colorado suburb in 2020. The lawsuit filed by family of the victims – Joe and Jossline Roland – in federal court on Thursday asserts that the app was negligent because it allowed the man who killed the parents of five children to become a “verified seller” while using a fake name despite his criminal past. The suit also named OfferUp, which has acquired the platform, as a defendant....
