Tuscaloosa, AL

Questions that need answers at Alabama's A-Day spring game

By AJ Spurr
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama football will return to Bryant Denny Stadium this Saturday to face the Crimson Tide.

Nick Saban will be roaming the field and instructing players during the program’s A-Day spring game. Fans will be able to attend the game in person, as the stadium will be back to 100% capacity after last year’s COVID restrictions limited capacity. Others will be able to watch from home at 2 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.

The annual scrimmage is a great opportunity for fans and members of the media to get familiar with the 2022 roster. It’s not uncommon for players to have a strong A-Day and head into the season as one of the fan’s favorites.

This game will also give insight as to how the team is addressing issues or voids left behind by players who left for the draft or transferred out.

Here are five questions we’d like answers to from this year’s A-Day spring game.

Who will be QB2?

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

The reigning Heisman winner, Bryce Young, will certainly be the starting quarterback for the Crimson Tide. However, who will be right behind him on the depth chart? Incoming true-freshman Ty Simpson was a five-star highly-rated recruit, but second-year quarterback Jalen Milroe has looked promising in his few appearances and clips form spring practices.

How does the secondary look?

[The Tuscaloosa News/Gary Cosby Jr.]

Alabama returns some stellar talent in the secondary, but will see some young and new faces. For starters, LSU transfer Eli Ricks will be making his public debut with the Crimson Tide. How does he fit in with those he shares the field with? Also, now-sophomore Kool-Aid McKinstry is expected to revive starting reps. Has he been able to quickly grow as a player to keep up with the experienced and talented veterans around him?

Improved offensive line?

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, Alabama did manage to land Vanderbilt offensive line transfer Tyler Steen. However, the 2021 offensive line unit underperformed with some veterans and an expected top-five pick in the upcoming NFL draft. Changes were needed heading into 2022. Have they been addressed yet?

Brand new WR corps cause for concern?

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama has seen some great wide receivers come through Tuscaloosa in recent years. However, there always seem to be one or two that stay behind instead of going into the draft. That did not happen this year. The Crimson Tide will have an entirely new wide receiver unit in 2022 that consists of UGA transfer Jermaine Burton and sophomore Ja’corey Brooks and JoJo Earle. Should Alabama fans be worried about a lack of experience and a potential lack of chemistry?

How will Jase McClellan be utilized?

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama dipped into the transfer portal for a number of players, one of those being former Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs. Gibbs will almost definitely be playing as RB1, receiving most of the handoffs. Jase McClellan will likely be right behind him as RB2. The main question is how will he be utilized? He is great at catching passes out of the backfield, but he’s also a skilled ball carrier.

