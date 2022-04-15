Rents rise dramatically in Allentown, new report shows; a studio apartment now averages about $1,600 a month

The average residential rent in Allentown has increased dramatically, a new report from Rent.com shows.

Prices spiked throughout the city over the past year, with source data including listings from Rent.com , Apartment Guide and Redfin . The data is broken down by the number of bedrooms in each unit and specific neighborhoods within the city.

The average cost of renting a studio apartment in Allentown has gone up by 2%, with the average price around $1,611, according to the report.

That’s the smallest increase, by far.

Monthly price increases for one and two-bedroom apartments skyrocketed, up 38% and 41%, respectively. A one-bedroom costs $1,837 a month, while a two-bedroom apartment costs around $2,193.

The cost of a three-bedroom apartment is up 12%, with the average rent around $2,150.

Breaking down units by proportion across the city, 35% fall within the $1,001-$1,500 range and 37% come in at $2,000 + plus per month, the data shows.

According to the report, some of the least-affordable neighborhoods are:

Center City/Downtown – $2,113 average for one bedroom / $2,665 for two bedrooms.

Trexler Park – $1,630 average for one bedroom apartment / $1,950 for two bedrooms.

Lehigh Parkway – $1,337 average for one bedroom / $1,589 for two bedrooms.

Some of the most affordable neighborhoods are:

Southside - $970 average for one bedroom / $1,142 for two bedrooms.

Promise - $995 for one bedroom / $1,095 for two bedrooms.

Overall, prices for a one-bedroom rental apartment in Allentown rival areas like King of Prussia and Malvern, and top what people are paying in Philadelphia, West Chester, Conshohocken and Norristown.

In Bethlehem, rents were up across the board. A studio apartment jumped 15% (to $1,200), and a one-bedroom unit was up 24% (to $1,670). Two-bedroom units were up 21% (to $1,842) and three-bedroom units up 29% (to $1,960).

Easton saw no annual change to studio rentals. Prices were up 12% for one and two-bedroom units (to $1,642 and $1,875, respectively). Three-bedroom units were up 18%, to $1,675.

The region’s rental market has been growing over the past two decades, with an average of 460 new rental units annually, according to data from The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. But the area also has a mismatch of housing units to incomes, the commission says, with overstock in some price ranges and shortages in others.

As more units become available, experts say the cost to occupy them will continue to increase, while area housing officials say rising costs of living, inflation, high demand and low supply all contribute to increased rental costs .

Morning Call content editor Stephanie Sigafoos can be reached at 610-820-6612 or ssigafoos@mcall.com .