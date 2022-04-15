Ukrainian owners of Bethlehem deli see swell of new business — and support — since Russia invaded their homeland: ‘This community is unbelievable’

Milana Shparber, owner of The Black Forest Deli, stands in her establishment Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Bethlehem. Shparber has seen a swell of support from the community and a rush of customers. Rick Kintzel/The Morning Call/TNS

Like most mornings at Black Forest Deli, Milana Shparber adeptly juggled multiple dishes in various stages of preparation for the day’s customers.

The air was brimming with the aroma of apricot, cherry and plum kiffles in the oven and potato pancakes frying as Shparber gathered the components for stuffed cabbage.

She has to prepare a lot more food these days. The popular West Bethlehem deli — owned and operated by Shparber and her daughter, Victoria, who are immigrants from Ukraine — has seen a swell of new business ——

“This community is unbelievable,” Shparber said.

Hundreds of messages, phone calls and comments on the deli’s Facebook page have poured in from customers — new and old — asking how they can lend their support, said Victoria Shparber.

“The support that we are seeing is hard to explain and is very touching to us. We appreciate every single person who made an effort to reach out,” Victoria Shparber said.

The pair emigrated about 25 years ago from Kyiv and opened their deli 17 years ago at the corner of Seventh Avenue and Union Boulevard in West Bethlehem. All of their food is made from scratch and while you’ll find American favorites on their menu, much of what draws in customers are the authentic dishes from their native country.

Ukrainian borsch is a best-seller, a soup made from mostly beets and cabbage topped with a dollop of sour cream and fresh dill. (It’s served chilled in the summer). Black Forest Deli’s pierogies — completely handmade and in a variety of savory to sweet flavors — have earned the deli its wide popularity. They also host multiple-course Kiev dinners, which pay homage to their native city and feature foods such as halupkis, meat or sauerkraut piroshki (hand pies).

The mother-daughter duo still has extended family and friends back in Ukraine. So when they learned Russia had invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, they were devastated.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Milana Shparber said. “I was crying.”

Some of their friends and family stayed behind in Ukraine while others escaped to Poland. Contacting them to make sure they are OK has been difficult.

“A lot of people are suffering over there,” she said. “It is a terrible situation.”

As the invasion began, regular customers began to reach out to see how they were holding up. Their customers left messages on their Facebook page like “Thank you ladies! Glory to Ukraine from this third generation Ukrainian!” and “If you know of anyone taking donations for the Ukraine, I might have some medical supplies to give.”

From selling knitted hair ties to art that’s themed “I love you to peaces,” the restaurant has raised money to benefit Ukrainian families.

“We are sending money either to families directly or we recently found out our local friends who are doctors are going there to help and some of the proceeds will go to them to purchase medical supplies and equipment,” Victoria Shparber said.

Their customers supported them — and keep coming back to check on them as well as enjoy their authentic Ukrainian cuisine.

“It’s nice to see the community pull together when something like this happens,” Victoria Shparber said. “It shows the good humanity in people and we appreciate it more than we can describe in words.”