Bethlehem, PA

Seasoned hair stylist specializing in color, extensions and formal styling at new ‘luxury, boutique studio’ in downtown Bethlehem

By Ryan Kneller, The Morning Call
 2 days ago
Indie Hair Studio, offering the latest techniques in modern hair color, balayage, extensions, formal styling and more, opened in mid-February at 85 E. Broad St. in downtown Bethlehem. RYAN KNELLER/The Morning Call/TNS

Whether you have a wedding coming up or you’re just seeking a fresh look for spring, a new boutique hair studio can take your locks to the next level in downtown Bethlehem.

Indie Hair Studio, offering the latest techniques in modern hair color, balayage, extensions, formal styling and more, opened in mid-February at 85 E. Broad St.

Owner Tricia McLaughlin, a Bucks County native who now resides in Easton, previously worked at other Lehigh Valley salons and has more than 10 years of experience in the hair-styling industry.

At Indie, she specializes in hair color services, including full and partial highlights and balayage, along with hand-tied weft and tape-in hair extensions for women and men.

McLaughlin also does formal and bridal styling, including updos and blow and sets, at the studio as well as off-site locations. All services are appointment-only.

“It’s more of a luxury, boutique studio than a regular walk-in salon,” she said.

McLaughlin overhauled the Broad Street space, which previously housed a massage studio, with new shelving, string lights and equipment such as a sink.

There’s also a refreshment area, where guests can enjoy complimentary wine, coffee, tea and soda.

Indie Hair Studio, which also carries shampoo, hairspray and other products from the California-based Unite hair care line, is named after McLaughlin’s inherent nature.

“Indie is short for independent, which is how I’ve always been as a person — free-thinking, goes against the grain,” McLaughlin said. “So, it just made sense to call the studio Indie as I’ve always been a march-to-the-beat-of-my-own-drum kind of person.”

For more information on Indie, visit the business’ social media page, instagram.com/indiehairstudio , or call 570-486-5314.

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

