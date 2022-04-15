ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

HUNTING: There’s plenty to do to help endure the Endless Summer

By Ian Nance
The Ledger
The Ledger
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pc1GD_0fAQ71ly00

Two Florida turkey weekends remain before the 2021-22 Hunting Season ends, and I am not OK.

From bowhunting south Florida whitetails and harpooning gators in August through winter waterfowling and pursuing the King of Spring, it’s been an active nine months, and I’m not ready for it to end.

With the long, cruel summer descending, the time will come to stow away the guns and gear, but that does not mean there aren’t hunting-related activities to pursue during this dormant period.

So review some options to salve the emptiness, beginning with one actual hunt that is ongoing throughout the summer.

1. Chasing Wild Hogs — Granted, the Florida heat and thunderstorms make it difficult to enjoy being outside over the next few months, but feral hogs are fair game on private property year-round. The best times to hunt are at night with thermal gear or dogs, but those are after-dark events. For those seeking normal sleep, hogs also feed heavily after evening thunderstorms as the weather cools.

For public land options, FWC offers late spring and summer wild hog hunting opportunities on state WMAs and maintains a list of these properties at myfwc.com/hunting/wild-hog/

2. Become a Better Wild Game Cook — I shudder thinking of the venison backstraps and tenderloins that are ground into hamburger. Tacos and spaghetti are wonderful, but certain cuts of venison deserve better. This is a passion of mine.

Today, we appreciate processing, handling, and cooking wild game more than a generation or two ago, and easy-to-follow recipes are found throughout the Internet. I’m tackling this topic at greater depth in a later column, but wild game dishes are far easier to prepare than most realize. So, commit to becoming more creative with those packages of venison and wild pork for BBQ season.

3. Apply for Next Season’s Hunts — Though my wife ardently disagrees, there’s no time like the present to plan tomorrow’s adventures. Hope she doesn’t read this, but I’m currently applying for various hunts across the country. Some applications, like Maine moose and Kansas whitetail, are simply to accrue preference points for hunts in years to come. I do hope to draw a permit for Wyoming pronghorn for this Fall, but I’m dropping everything if I’m randomly selected for a long-odds Kentucky elk tag.

In Florida, applications for the first phase of the Statewide Alligator Harvest Program are available May 6-16. The first round of big game limited-entry permit applications will open on May 15 and end on June 16. Be aware of these dates and begin your planning, no matter if you’re hunting near or far.

4. Hunting Literature Review — Speaking of cooking, I’m currently reading through Steve Rinella’s, The Scavenger’s Guide to Haute Cuisine, which is more than a cookbook, rather an entertaining and often emotional tale of an adventure to assemble the ultimate wild game dinner. I’d forgotten, through the social media and Meateater show, what an excellent writer Rinella is.

The kids are batting through Jim Spencer’s Bad Birds turkey hunting series. Over the autumn I polished off The Maneaters of Tsavo, the book on which the movie The Ghost & the Darkness was based. That was a fascinating time capsule on African hunting at the turn of the 20th century. Horn of the Hunter by Ruark is a must-read, as are any safari tomes by Peter Capstick. These books are where the dreams of all hunters are fostered.

Naturally, this is not a comprehensive review. There’s plenty to do to help endure the Endless Summer. Scouting, prepping gear, land management, target shooting, archery practice — hunting season doesn’t really stop.

Comments / 0

Related
Outdoor Life

Watch: Anglers Find a Live Fish Inside a Northern Pike

Northern pike are voracious predators, and its shocking to see what they can swallow whole sometimes. I’ve cut open quite a few pike bellies in Alaska, and I’ll often find whole grayling, whitefish, and even other pike inside. Anyone who’s ever cleaned a Northern has probably noticed this, but have you ever found a live fish inside a pike’s stomach?
ANIMALS
Field & Stream

North Carolina Hunter Tags Rare All-White Leucitic Gobbler After a Three-Year Chase

Troy Cornett of Dudley Shoals, North Carolina, killed a stunning, all-white gobbler on April 9th and wrote on his Facebook page that it was the culmination of a years-long quest to tag the rare bird he first spotted in fall 2019. Cornett says he wasn’t sure what he was looking at when he first laid eyes on the white turkey while deer hunting his father’s 10-acre property in Burke County. “I was like, That looks like something white!” Cornett tells F&S. “I kept looking through my binoculars. The gobbler was inside the flock, so I wasn’t able to get good eyes on him, and it was kind of late in the evening. Finally, the bird got positioned where I could see him, and I was like, Oh my god, that’s a white turkey!”
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Kentucky State
State
Maine State
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
98.7 WFGR

You Don’t Have to Be a Deer Hunter to Enjoy Finding Deer Sheds

You don't have to be a deer hunter or even have a hunting license to walk out in the woods and fields to find deer sheds. In case you didn't know, male deer lose their horns each year. Don't worry it doesn't hurt them and they grow back again next year. Depending on where you live and how cold it gets will determine when a deer loses its horns. They usually fall off in lower Michigan from February through April. In the Upper Peninsula, they can start dropping as early as December.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Endless Summer#Turkey Hunting#Hunting Season#Fwc
OutThere Colorado

Colorado to reintroduce ancient shark species after residents vote on favorite animals

While reintroducing prehistoric freshwater sharks to Colorado's often-visited streams and lakes may seem irresponsible, the votes are in, and Coloradans have decided to bring back this water-dwelling apex predator. In a tight statewide 'peoples' choice' vote that eventually pitted the American cheetah against a prehistoric shark species, the 'king of the river' won the bid to be brought back to life. Believe it or not, sharks once called Colorado home – as recently as 92 million years ago – and that was a key motivator...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
103.9 The Doc

Owning These Bird Feathers is Illegal Here in Minnesota

Did you know that just possessing a feather from certain species of birds could land you in jail in Minnesota?. Most of us are probably familiar with the law that makes it illegal to possess a feather from a bald eagle, right? (Specifically, the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act of 1940 prohibits the possession of eagle feathers by non-Native Americans. And anyone convicted of violating the law could face a fine of up to $100,000 and a year in jail!)
MINNESOTA STATE
Outsider.com

Sharpshooting Game Warden Frees Trapped Buck by Shooting Its Antler

A quick-thinking, sharpshooting game warden from Pennsylvania freed a buck whose antler got tangled in a net with a stellar shot from his rifle. The Pennsylvania Game Commission warden shared photos of the rescue scene via social media Monday. One of the photos amazingly shows the exact moment the deer’s antler dislodged from the net as the warden aims from the foreground. The rifle shot severed the antler on impact.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Passenger jumps overboard Carnival cruise ship off coast of Florida

A passenger jumped overboard from a Carnival cruise ship off the coast of Florida.A search for the man, who fell from the deck of the Mardi Gras on Saturday morning, was due to continue through night, the company and the US Coast Guard said.The cruise company deployed the Mardi Gras and another ship, Elation, to help with the search, before the Coast Guard fully took over, sending two cutters, the Heron and Ibis, as well as aircraft to look for the missing passenger.“We have no new updates and are going to continue searching through the night,” a Coast Guard...
ACCIDENTS
The Ledger

The Ledger

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
345K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy