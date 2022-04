If you'd like some warmer weather to finally arrive in Minnesota, at least there IS one benefit of the cool weather we've been experiencing so far this year. As it turns out, while many of us would like the weather to finally warm up for good this spring here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, so would the many mosquitoes that are set to breed this spring. And, the cooler spring weather we've been experience could just mean that there won't be as many of Minnesota's State Bird mosquitoes to bug us later this summer.

