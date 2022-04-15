ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Spotify’s acquisition of podcast analytics firms has some in the industry concerned

By Alyssa Meyers
morningbrew.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Spotify announced its acquisition of not one but two major podcast analytics companies earlier this year, it leveled up its advertising business to include a more complete in-house campaign-measurement service. What Spotify gained, the broader podcast industry could be losing. Since Spotify bought Podsights and Chartable, others in...

www.morningbrew.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Here’s how much Spotify paid out to the music industry in 2021

Spotify has revealed that it paid $7billion (£5.3billion) to artists last year. The news was published via its Loud And Clear website, which aims to “increase transparency” around payments. The streaming giant said that 56,200 musicians received more than $10,000 (£7,500) from Spotify last year and 130...
MUSIC
morningbrew.com

Key performance indicators: April 13

Stat: In 2021, Amazon warehouse workers suffered serious injuries at twice the rate of workers across the wider warehouse industry, according to an analysis from the advocacy group Strategic Organizing Center (SOC). Amazon warehouse employees also accounted for 49% of total injuries in the sector, despite making up one-third of the workforce.
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Supply chain software startup Shipium raises $27.5M series A

The Amazon age is presenting retailers with a Prime problem. Consumers are continually expecting faster and faster delivery speeds — but the cost of delivery isn’t getting any lower. For retailers that aren’t Amazon, that means delivering on the promise of fast delivery can often break the bank.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Marketing#Advertising#Media Planning#Podsights#Magellan Ai#Marketing Brew Podcast#Claritas
shefinds

You NEED To Turn Off This Browser Setting Right Now, According To Security Experts

Even if you’ve never given the browser you use a second thought, adjusting some of your browser settings is a way to help ensure you remain as private and safe online as possible. Some browser settings that are already enabled for you aren’t doing you any favors. According to Tech Expert Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, you need to turn off this browser setting right now. It takes just seconds to adjust and can keep you much safer online.
INTERNET
Sourcing Journal

Kohl’s, Walmart Face Largest-Ever FTC Civic Penalty for Bogus Bamboo Marketing

Click here to read the full article. The FTC asked the court to order Kohl’s and Walmart to pay combined penalties of $2.5 million and $3 million, respectively. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWalmart's Flipkart Alters IPO Timeline: ReportWalmart Takes on Amazon With New Marketplace PerksWalmart Really Just Said its 'Low-Quality' Shoes Would 'Disintegrate'Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
ECONOMY
Inc.com

He Began His Entrepreneurial Career at 16. Now He's the Founder of a $400 Million E-Sports Startup

Turns out, Parnell was pretty good at selling cell phones, having tapped his network of fellow high-schoolers and their families as customers. By age 16, he was using his savings to negotiate buying out other local cell-phone stores. And he saw a future in entrepreneurship: Before he was even 21, he was flying out to Silicon Valley to attend a tech conference and networking to bring tech incubators to Detroit.
BUSINESS
The Verge

Fringe YouTubers are profiting off-platform

YouTube has made a habit of stripping ads from problematic channels as a way to discourage controversial or offensive content without outright banning it. But the creators of those channels can still use their videos to promote other streams of income, like donation links and merch sales. Now, a new study shows that those options have not just allowed problematic channels to continue but may also be encouraging them to create more videos on YouTube.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Google
geekwire.com

Meet Blake Resnick, the 22-year-old engineer who just moved his fast-growing drone startup to Seattle

After the 2017 mass shooting in his hometown of Las Vegas where more than 50 people were killed, Blake Resnick wondered how technology could have helped. “If they just had a tool to get eyes and ears places too dangerous to send a person, that is a capability that will save lives regularly in their operations,” said Resnick, who was 17 years old at the time and knew several of the victims at the shooting. “So that’s what I set out to build.”
SEATTLE, WA
makeuseof.com

Why Do So Many VPN Services Collect Tracking Data on Their Sites?

VPNs are an excellent tool you can use to level up your online privacy and security. However, it may come as a surprise to you to learn that many VPN companies collect tracking data on their websites. So why do so many VPN platforms collect cookie data on their sites?...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Report: 65% of U.S. Merchants Urge Customers to Launch Cross-Channel Profiles

An estimated 65% of merchants in the U.S. allow customers to create cross-channel digital profiles. In the most recent edition of the Global Digital Shopping Playbook, factors are considered that bring this new cross-channel U.S. retail market into the limelight. PYMNTS surveyed 13,000 consumers and 3,100 businesses across six key...
RETAIL
morningbrew.com

Goodbye, minimalism: How Gen Z is reshaping retail product design

Skincare brand Starface wants its pimple patches to feel like jewelry. The zit-zapping star stickers are packaged inside a square smiley-face compact, which the company calls “Big Yellow.” On store shelves, that smiley is nested inside an electric-lemon box, emblazoned with playful bubble letters. It’s like a cutesy matryoshka doll for acne.
RETAIL
FireRescue1

coinbase customer care number 【+1 (805) 265-9922】coinbase pro customer care number

Community Life Support - Clarks Summit, Pennsylvania. coinbase customer care number 【+1 (805) 265-9922】coinbase pro customer care number Coinbase Support Number +1 (805) 265-9922 Coinbase Toll Free Number, Customer Service Phone Number +1 (805) 265-9922Call or write an email to resolve Coinbase issues: Account, Login/ Service, Payments and Charges. Visit the company website Coinbase support number or help center for more information. Crypto Com Customer Service Phone Number, Email, Coinbase Help, Coinbase Support , Coinbase Toll Free , Coinbase Helpline , Coinbase Customer Service , Coinbase Customer Care , Coinbase Login Questions? Our customer support team is available 24/7 to take your call Coinbase toll free number Crypto exchange Coinbase US is moving to impose stricter measures on U.K.-based users and blocking them from accessing its platform. Is the Coinbase US Safe? Coinbase application is a mistake which keeps individuals from getting new messages even subsequent to reviving their inbox. On the off chance that you are dealing with this issue, almost certainly, the issue is brought about by the organization from your end rather than the actual application. Some of the time in any event, when your iPhone is demonstrating that you have a web association, it may not be valid. Attempt to utilize the Airplane mode to fix any potential organization issue on the off chance that your Coinbase not dealing with iPhone. To avail all the benefits, call on our toll-free Coinbase.
CLARKS SUMMIT, PA
pymnts

Ordergroove Joins Shopify’s ‘Certified App’ Club

Relationship commerce company Ordergroove has been named to the new subscription category of the Shopify Plus Certified App Partner directory. “With this designation, Ordergroove leads a highly selective and curated list of apps in the Shopify Plus ecosystem,” the company said on its website Thursday (April 14). “This certification establishes the category that Ordergroove created as a fast-growing category in Shopify Plus’ ecosystem and empowers Shopify Plus merchants to deliver a frictionless shopping experience that maximizes customer lifetime value.”
CELL PHONES
Fast Company

15 entrepreneurs discuss the right time to pursue innovation

To avoid remaining stagnant in today’s evolving marketplace, an entrepreneur must keep one eye on the pulse of the latest trends and the other on the reasons for going into business in the first place. To stay balanced, the leader should make pursuing innovation a natural part of the company’s course in order to survive.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy